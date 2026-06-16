Blues' affiliate wins ECHL championship

The Florida Everblades, ECHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, captured the Patrick J. Kelly Cup on Monday with a 5-4 double overtime win in Game 6.

They defeated the Kansas City Mavericks in the best-of-seven Finals to win the championship.

After dropping the first two contests, Florida roared back with four consecutive wins to claim the trophy. It's the Everblades' fourth title in five seasons and their fifth overall, the most in League history.

Formed in 1988, the ECHL is the leading professional developmental league for the American Hockey and the National Hockey League,