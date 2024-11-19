Blues activate Robert Thomas from injured reserve

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated forward Robert Thomas from injured reserve.

Thomas, 25, has been sidelined for 12 games after suffering a fractured ankle on October 22 against the Winnipeg Jets.

This season, he has dressed in seven games for the Blues, posting six points (one goal, five assists) and two penalty minutes. Overall, the Aurora, Ontario, native has totaled 321 points (87 goals, 234 assists) in 403 career regular-season games.