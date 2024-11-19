Blues activate Robert Thomas from injured reserve

GettyImages-2074969023
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated forward Robert Thomas from injured reserve.

Thomas, 25, has been sidelined for 12 games after suffering a fractured ankle on October 22 against the Winnipeg Jets.

This season, he has dressed in seven games for the Blues, posting six points (one goal, five assists) and two penalty minutes. Overall, the Aurora, Ontario, native has totaled 321 points (87 goals, 234 assists) in 403 career regular-season games.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Nov. 19 vs. Minnesota

Preview: Blues vs. Wild

Enterprise Center to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

Necas gets 4 points, pushes streak to 13 in Hurricanes win against Blues

Schenn scores in OT, Blues rally past Bruins to end 4-game skid

Blues recall Schueneman from Springfield

Dahlin lifts Sabres to OT win against Blues

Blues recall Loof from Springfield

Pastrnak game-winner caps Bruins comeback against Blues

Fans to sing anthem at Salute to Military game on Nov. 12

Blues and Verizon launch partnership with $1 million veteran debt relief program for local veterans this holiday season

Ovechkin gets 2 goals, Capitals score 8 to ease past Blues

Veteran designs exclusive logo for Salute to Military Night

Blues win regional Emmy for 2023-24 pregame open video

Blues & BJC HealthCare to hold Diaper Drive on Nov. 9

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Holloway a game-time decision for Thursday