Binnington hits home run with Winter Classic mask design

Mask features St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright

binnington2
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington hit a home run with his new mask for the Discover NHL Winter Classic.

Created by artist David Gunnarsson, the mask features images of St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, along with the bricks and ivy that define Wrigley Field, the venue where the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks will meet outdoors on Dec. 31 (4 p.m. CT; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The Blues and Blackhawks are meeting for the second time in the League's annual outdoor event - St. Louis beat Chicago 4-1 at Busch Stadium on Jan. 2, 2017.

