Blues fall to Coyotes in Wichita

Blues beat Coyotes in preseason opener

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

By Chris Pinkert
Are you ready for the Blues?

St. Louis native and blues musician Marquise Knox certainly is. In fact, “Are You Ready For The Blues?” is the title of a new original song Knox wrote and recorded to serve as the St. Louis Blues’ anthem for the 2023-24 season.

The song will debut in the open video that plays prior to home games at Enterprise Center this season, beginning with the home opener on Oct. 14 vs. Seattle.

The Blues recently partnered with Ryval Studios - a St. Louis-based production company - to shoot the new open video that connects with the team’s new Rhythm & Blues campaign. The shoot features a live stage performance from Knox and his band, along with Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Brandon Saad, Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Jordan Binnington and others dressed in full hockey gear (or for a formal evening of live blues music).

The video was filmed at the Peabody Lounge inside Stifel Theatre. The production required more than 30 people, a variety of light effects, smoke machines and more, and took more than 10 hours to complete.

This season's home opener is shaping up to be another memorable one. The Blues will begin the regular season on Oct. 12 in Dallas before returning to St. Louis to host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. The home opener will feature a live performance from Knox, and a season-opening rally at Union Station will kick off the day with live music, prize giveaways and more starting at 3 p.m.

Tickets for Oct. 14 - and all other home games this season - are available now at ticketmaster.com.

