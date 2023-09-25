Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Are you ready for the Blues?

St. Louis native and blues musician Marquise Knox certainly is. In fact, “Are You Ready For The Blues?” is the title of a new original song Knox wrote and recorded to serve as the St. Louis Blues’ anthem for the 2023-24 season.

The song will debut in the open video that plays prior to home games at Enterprise Center this season, beginning with the home opener on Oct. 14 vs. Seattle.

The Blues recently partnered with Ryval Studios - a St. Louis-based production company - to shoot the new open video that connects with the team’s new Rhythm & Blues campaign. The shoot features a live stage performance from Knox and his band, along with Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Brandon Saad, Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Jordan Binnington and others dressed in full hockey gear (or for a formal evening of live blues music).