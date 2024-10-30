Bannister provides updates on injured Blues

injuries
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

While the St. Louis Blues enjoyed a relatively healthy season in 2023-24, it seems the team has been bitten by the injury bug early this year.

Head Coach Drew Bannister gave the below updates on the injured players following practice in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Forward Kasperi Kapanen, who did not finish Tuesday's game against Ottawa, has an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. He is undergoing evaluation but will stay on the road trip with the Blues.
  • Mathieu Joseph suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's game in Montreal and returned to St. Louis for evaluation. Bannister said the team received good news from his MRI and the forward is currently day-to-day.
  • Defenseman Nick Leddy initially joined the Blues on their current road trip but has since returned home to St. Louis, where he will meet with team doctors and receive treatment. Leddy was placed on IR with a lower-body injury on Oct. 22 and has not played since Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota.

Bannister was unable to say if Leddy or Joseph would be options for the Blues on Saturday and that the team would know more once they're back in St. Louis.

The Blues play the final game of their road trip on Thursday before opening a five-game homestand this weekend.

