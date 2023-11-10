Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return

Thomas put the Blues ahead 2-1 at 6:00 of the second period on a backdoor tap-in off a pass by Pavel Buchnevich.

"'Buchy’ has been making a ton of great plays," Thomas said. "Obviously a great pass. We could have got a couple more tonight. Great play by him."

Oskar Sundqvist scored, and Joel Hofer made 19 saves in his third straight victory for St. Louis (6-5-1), which finished a four-game homestand (3-1-0). Hofer made 10 saves in the third period.

"He was great," Thomas said of Hofer. "A couple times where we made some mistakes and he stood on his head and made the saves we needed him to make. Great job from him."