Annual Power Play for United Way night set for Oct. 22

Blues team up with United Way to raise money to benefit local nonprofits

United-Way-graphic1
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues are hosting the annual Power Play for United Way night is on Tuesday, Oct. 22 when the Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets. United Way of Greater St. Louis strengthens 160+ local nonprofits to empower our neighbors across Missouri and Illinois. Each year, United Way supports over one million people to best serve their communities.

Buy Tickets

Power Play for United Way night will feature in-game interviews with United Way's president and chairs, an informational table located in the Blues for Kids section across from Portal 15 and proceeds from this night's auction will benefit United Way.

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind - helping people live their best possible lives.

Learn more at helpingpeople.org

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Sharks

Blues Home Opener show to feature re-imagined 'Meet Me In St. Louis' song

Kyrou, Blues rally past Kraken to win season opener

Blues recall Bolduc from Springfield

Bally Sports slated to air 71 regular-season Blues games in 2024-25

Dobbs Face-Off Week set for Oct. 11-19

Blues set 2024-25 Opening Day roster

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 15 at Union Station

Blues assign 10 players to Springfield

Blues recall 8 players from Springfield

3 Blues prospects named team captains

Springfield Thunderbirds announce long-term affiliation agreement with Blues

Projected Lineup: Oct. 3 vs. Dallas

Preview: Blues vs. Stars

Blues assign Alexandrov to Springfield

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues sign Alexandrov to one-year contract

Blues reduce training camp roster by 14