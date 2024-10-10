Annual Power Play for United Way night set for Oct. 22

The St. Louis Blues are hosting the annual Power Play for United Way night is on Tuesday, Oct. 22 when the Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets. United Way of Greater St. Louis strengthens 160+ local nonprofits to empower our neighbors across Missouri and Illinois. Each year, United Way supports over one million people to best serve their communities.

Power Play for United Way night will feature in-game interviews with United Way's president and chairs, an informational table located in the Blues for Kids section across from Portal 15 and proceeds from this night's auction will benefit United Way.

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind - helping people live their best possible lives.

Learn more at helpingpeople.org