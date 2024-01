St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nikita Alexandrov from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Alexandrov, 23, has served two penalty minutes in 10 appearances with the Blue this season while tallying seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games with the Thunderbirds.

Alexandrov was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, 62ndoverall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.