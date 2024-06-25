A look back at recent Blues draft picks

Recent picks performing at high levels; 7 played in World Junior Championship

recent_1stround_picks
By Brett Barczewski / St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will have nine picks at the 2024 NHL Draft, which will be held on June 28 and 29 in Las Vegas.

The Blues also made nine picks at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville last summer. Nine is the most picks the Blues have made at the draft since making 10 in 2014.

Below is a look at the performance of recent Blues' draft picks:

Recent Blues 1st Round Picks

Dalibor Dvorsky (1st Round, No. 10 overall in 2023) - Signed three-year, two-way entry-level contract on July 14, 2023. Was named to OHL First All-Star Team in 2023-24. Posted 88 points (45 goals, 43 assists) in 52 games with the Sudbury Wolves (OHL) last season.

Otto Stenberg (1st Round, No. 25 overall in 2023) - Signed three-year entry-level contract on May 1, 2024. Posted six points (three goals, three assists) in 31 SHL games with Frolunda HC. Recorded nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games with Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he eared a silver medal. 

Theo Lindstein (1st Round, No. 29 overall in 2023) - Signed three-year entry-level contract on March 20, 2024. Posted 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 49 games for Brynas IF of HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second top professional league. Recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games with Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal. 

Jimmy Snuggerud (1st Round, No. 23 overall in 2022) - Posted 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) in 39 games at the University of Minnesota and was a Hobey Baker Award nominee. Snuggerud was also named to the Big 10 First All-Star Team... posted eight points (five goals, three assists) in six games with USA at the 2024 World Junior Championship, earning a gold medal. 

Zack Bolduc (1st Round, No. 17 overall in 2021) - Played first professional season in 2023-24... made NHL debut on Feb. 22 vs. NY Islanders and score first NHL goal on Feb. 24 at Detroit in just his second NHL game... Posted nine points (five goals, four assists) in 25 games with the Blues... Recorded 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 50 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL). 

Jake Neighbours (1st Round, No. 26 overall in 2020) - Set career-highs with 77 games played, 27 goals, 11 assists, 38 points, eight power-play goals and four game-winning goals... Shared first on the Blues with eight power-play goals last season... Became one of four players in franchise history to reach at least 26 goals in a season prior to turning 22... Posted a career-long six-game point streak from March 13-23.

Other Notable Prospects in 2023-24

Michael Buchinger (3rd Round, No. 88 overall in 2022) - Signed a three-year entry level contract on March 1, 2023... Posted 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) in 52 games with the Guelph Storm in the OHL... Named to OHL Third All-Star team.

Dylan Peterson (3rd Round, No .86 overall in 2020) - Signed a two-year, two-way entry-level contract on Apr. 13... Posted 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) and 73 penalty minutes in 35 games with Boston University... Reached the Frozen Four with Boston University... Made his professional hockey debut, appearing in three games with the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) and recording an assist.

Jakub Stancl (4th Round, No. 106 overall in 2023) - Signed a three-year, two-way entry-level contract on June 1... Posted 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 28 games with the Vaxjo Lakers in the J20 Nationell, Sweden’s top junior hockey league... Also appeared in seven games in the SHL with the Vaxjo Lakers, scoring one goal... Posted six points (four goals, two assists) in seven games with Czechia at the 2024 World Junior Championship, earning a bronze medal.

Juraj Pekarcik (3rd Round, No. 76 overall in 2023) - Signed a three-year, two-way entry-level contract on May 29... Posted 59 points (nine goals, 50 assists) in 43 games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL... His 50 assists ranked second in the USHL, just one shy of the league lead... His 1.37 points per game ranked eighth in the USHL... Posted 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 11 postseason games with Dubuque, which ranked second in the USHL... Recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in five games with Slovakia at the 2024 World Junior Championship.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (3rd Round, No. 73 overall in 2022)... Signed a three-year, two-way entry-level contract on May 28... Posted 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 48 games with HIFK of Liiga, Finland’s top professional league... Posted four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games with Finland at the 2024 World Junior Championship

Prospects Impress at the World Junior Championship

  • The Blues had seven prospects play for their respective countries at the 2024 World Junior Championship (Dalibor Dvorsky (SVK), Jimmy Snuggerud (USA), Juraj Pekarcik (SVK), Otto Stenberg (SWE), Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (FIN), and Jakub Stancl (CZE), Theo Lindstein (SWE))
  • Seven prospects at the World Juniors shared the most of any team in the NHL with Arizona and Buffalo
  • Jimmy Snuggerud won Gold with Team USA, while Theo Lindstein and Otto Stenberg won Silver with Team Sweden, and Jakub Stancl won Bronze with Team Czechia at the tournament.
  • Blues prospects combined for 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) at the tournament - the most of any NHL team

News Feed

Armstrong has plenty of options with 16th overall pick

Revisiting History: Biggest Draft Day trades of the last 15 years

Blues announce 2024 preseason schedule

Perunovich signs one-year extension

Blues hold Development Camp from July 1-3

Blues Hockey Ops succession plan explained

Armstrong signs extension, Steen named to new position

Ellis signs one-year contract extension

Laferriere signs one-year contract extension

Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month

Blues have 9 picks in 2024 NHL Draft

Stancl signs entry-level contract with Blues

Blues sign Pekarcik to three-year entry level contract

Dvorsky, Buchinger named to OHL All-Star teams

Kaskimaki signs entry-level contract

We Went Blues Day set for June 12

5 Blues compete at IIHF World Championship

Blues to host first-ever Trivia Night at Enterprise Center