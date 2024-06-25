A look back at recent Blues draft picks

Recent Blues 1st Round Picks

Dalibor Dvorsky (1st Round, No. 10 overall in 2023) - Signed three-year, two-way entry-level contract on July 14, 2023. Was named to OHL First All-Star Team in 2023-24. Posted 88 points (45 goals, 43 assists) in 52 games with the Sudbury Wolves (OHL) last season.

Otto Stenberg (1st Round, No. 25 overall in 2023) - Signed three-year entry-level contract on May 1, 2024. Posted six points (three goals, three assists) in 31 SHL games with Frolunda HC. Recorded nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games with Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he eared a silver medal.

Theo Lindstein (1st Round, No. 29 overall in 2023) - Signed three-year entry-level contract on March 20, 2024. Posted 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 49 games for Brynas IF of HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second top professional league. Recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games with Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal.

Jimmy Snuggerud (1st Round, No. 23 overall in 2022) - Posted 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) in 39 games at the University of Minnesota and was a Hobey Baker Award nominee. Snuggerud was also named to the Big 10 First All-Star Team... posted eight points (five goals, three assists) in six games with USA at the 2024 World Junior Championship, earning a gold medal.

Zack Bolduc (1st Round, No. 17 overall in 2021) - Played first professional season in 2023-24... made NHL debut on Feb. 22 vs. NY Islanders and score first NHL goal on Feb. 24 at Detroit in just his second NHL game... Posted nine points (five goals, four assists) in 25 games with the Blues... Recorded 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 50 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

Jake Neighbours (1st Round, No. 26 overall in 2020) - Set career-highs with 77 games played, 27 goals, 11 assists, 38 points, eight power-play goals and four game-winning goals... Shared first on the Blues with eight power-play goals last season... Became one of four players in franchise history to reach at least 26 goals in a season prior to turning 22... Posted a career-long six-game point streak from March 13-23.