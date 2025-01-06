5 Blues prospects medal at 2025 World Junior Championship

It was another outstanding year for the St. Louis Blues prospects at the World Junior Championship, capped off with five of the team's prospects winning medals.

Colin Ralph is taking home a gold medal with Team USA, while Adam Jecho, Adam Jiricek, Ondrej Kos and Jakub Stancl captured bronze for Czechia.

A franchise-record nine prospects competed in the tournament, the most of any NHL team. In addition to Ralph, Jecho, Jiricek, Kos and Stancl, the Blues were also represented by Dalibor Dvorsky and Juraj Pekarcik on Team Slovakia and Theo Lindstein and Otto Stenberg on Team Sweden.

Blues prospects finished the World Junior Championship with a combined 52 points, surpassing last year's total of 44.