3 Blues prospects named team captains

Three St. Louis Blues prospects have been named captains of their respective teams.

Jimmy Snuggerud, who is entering his junior season, has been named a captain for the NCAA’s Minnesota Gophers. Snuggerud was drafted by the Blues in the first round (No. 23 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

In addition, 2023 third-round pick Quinton Burns has been named captain of the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs, while 2024 second-round pick Lukas Fischer has been named captain of the OHL’s Sarnia Sting.

Last season, the Blues set a team-record with seven prospects participating in the IIHF World Junior Championship - Snuggerud (USA), Otto Stenberg (Sweden), Theo Lindstein (Sweden), Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (Finland), Jakub Stancl (Czechia), Dalibor Dvorsky (Slovakia) and Juraj Pekarcik (Slovakia). The team is likely to have large number of prospects in the World Junior Championship again this season.

