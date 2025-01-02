PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin 2025 by hosting the Red Wings

BLUE JACKETS (16-16-6) vs. RED WINGS (15-18-4), 7 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, T-5th in Metropolitan
DETROIT, 7th in Atlantic
Coming off a big New Year's Eve victory, Columbus hopes to build momentum as Detroit comes to town
When it comes to measuring stick games, the Blue Jackets have fared well this season.
Columbus has 16 victories this year, and 10 of them have been against teams that made it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs a season ago. The latest came New Year’s Eve, as the Blue Jackets won a 4-3 shootout final over a team that’s made the postseason six straight years and won three of the last four Metropolitan Division titles.
Perhaps more important was the way the Blue Jackets did it. Carolina led 3-2 going into the third period, but the Blue Jackets played their best hockey in the final frame, equalized the score and earned just their second victory when trailing after two periods this season.
“I hope it’s a wonderful sign, obviously, moving forward,” head coach Dean Evason said. “We’ve handled adversity up to this point, and now you’re going to have to handle a lot more. But to do it against that team, such a good hockey club – Carolina is so good, put so much heat on us. We didn’t handle it in (some) areas, but at the end of the day we got the job done. We’re resilient. We stayed the course, we don’t panic on our bench, and that’s exciting for us.”
The victory moved Columbus to within two points of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference as the calendar turns to 2025, and there’s a lot of reasons to like the way the team is playing of late. The Blue Jackets have points in five of the last six games (4-1-1), as the team’s best players like top-line forwards Dmitri Voronkov, Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko and top defenseman Zach Werenski have been among the league’s top scorers in that span.
The next step is finding some consistency and perhaps some scoring balance in the lineup, but the most important part might be learning how to win and believing you can go toe-to-toe against the best. The Blue Jackets have made major strides in those categories this season, and they hope they can carry the momentum from the Carolina win into the new year.
“When you win games like this – you come back, you do it on home ice – those are fun, and those are the ones you have to try to build off of,” Monahan said.
Next up is taking on a Detroit team that the Blue Jackets will face March 1 in the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game in Ohio Stadium. Columbus has been excellent at home, posting a 12-4-3 record and leading the league with 76 goals scored at home (4.00 average).
Head coach: Todd McLellan (First season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.62 (28th) | Scoring defense: 3.24 (24th) | PP: 24.1 percent (9th) | PK: 69.6 percent (31st)
The narrative: After a historic 25-season streak of making the postseason, the Red Wings have failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs eight straight seasons. There were high hopes a young core mixed with veterans would keep that run from reaching nine years, but Detroit has scuffled through most of the season culminating in the firing of head coach Derek Lalonde on Dec. 26. New head man McLellan has skipped the team to two wins in his first three games while trying to bring the fun back to the Motor City.
Team leaders: The Red Wings have a keeper in Lucas Raymond, as the 22-year-old Swede who was taken fourth overall in the 2020 draft scored 31 goals last season and leads the squad with 15 goals and 38 points this year. Captain Dylan Larkin is next with a 13-16-29 line, while dangerous goal scorer Alex DeBrincat ties Raymond with 15 goals among his 28 points. Mortiz Seider leads the defense with 20 points on four goals and 16 assists, but he’s the only other Red Wing with at least 20 points as secondary scoring has been hard to come by.
Cam Talbot has started a team-high 18 games in net and is 6-9-2 with a 2.98 GAA and .906 save percentage. Alex Lyon (7-5-0, 2.83, .899) is the primary backup, while veteran Ville Husso has struggled and spent time in the minors this season.
What's new: McLellan’s tenure started with a loss vs. Toronto, but the Red Wings have won consecutive home games by a 4-2 score over Washington and Pittsburgh. We’ll see the long-term impact of the coaching change, but the Red Wings have a hole to dig out of in the standings as they sit six points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Trending: Detroit swept the season series a year ago, as Columbus went 0-2-1 and gained its only point in an overtime loss March 19 at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets went 17-5-1 against their northern neighbors from 2017-22 but are 1-4-1 the past two years.
Former CBJ: Tyler Motte has played 22 games for the Red Wings this year, and the wing has two goals on the campaign.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 91 Kent Johnson
C 4 Cole Sillinger
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
LW 82 Mikael Pyyhtia
C 7 Sean Kuraly
LW 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LW 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LW 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 78 Damon Severson
LW 3 Jack Johnson
Scratches: Kevin Labanc, Jordan Harris
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Justin Danforth (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets have gone with 11 forwards and seven defensemen each of the last four games and could continue tonight. With the team having New Year’s Day off, any changes to the lineup will be discussed by Evason after morning skate at 10:30 a.m.
With 42 and 40 points respectively, Kirill Marchenko and Zach Werenski are tied for second and fourth for the most points for a CBJ player through the team’s first 38 games of a season. Artemi Panarin holds the franchise record with 43 in 2018-19 while Cam Atkinson also had 42 that season. … Werenski had a franchise-record 11 shots on goal Tuesday and finished with 16 points (3-13-16) in December to tie the CBJ record for a defenseman in a calendar month, which he set in November. He has an 8-22-30 line in the last 22 games, leads all NHL players with an average ice time of 26:24 per game and is tied with Cale Makar atop the chart for league defensemen with 11 goals and third in points. ... Marchenko’s 19 points (7-12-19) in December were the second most ever for a CBJ player in a calendar month. He has a 6-9-15 line in the last nine games and 26 points in the last 20 (10-16-26). … With a three-assist effort Tuesday, Sean Monahan has a 7-18-25 line with eight multipoint efforts in his last 23 games. He has 11 points (4-7-11) and four multipoint games in the last six contests ... Monahan and Marchenko are tied for the NHL lead in points since Dec. 19 with 11 in six games. ... Dmitri Voronkov has 12 points (6-6-12) in the last eight games and multiple points in four of the last five games. ... Columbus has power-play goals in nine of the last 12 games (11 for 36, 30.6 percent). ... The Blue Jackets are third in the NHL with 89 goals at 5-on-5, and their 3.29 goals per game are ninth in the NHL. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 25 goals this season, most in the NHL.
Jan. 2, 2004: Marc Denis makes 37 saves and earns the shutout in a 2-0 win at eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Rostislav Klesla and Manny Malhotra score for Columbus.
Jan. 2, 2009: The Blue Jackets post a 6-1 win at Colorado that features the first penalty shot goal of Rick Nash’s CBJ career. Nash finishes with four points while Kristian Huselius scores twice in the victory.
Jan. 2, 2016: Brandon Saad ties the game with 1:08 to go and Ryan Johansen gets the game-deciding goal in a shootout as the Blue Jackets take a 5-4 win vs. Washington in Nationwide Arena. Jack Johnson scores twice for the only multigoal game of his career.
Jan. 2, 2020: Piere-Luc Dubois scores 52 seconds into overtime as the Blue Jackets take a 2-1 win at Boston. The victory extends Columbus’ point streak to 12 games (8-0-4), third longest in team history.