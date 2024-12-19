Blue Jackets, Sinclair Broadcast Group team up to bring select games to fans for free across Ohio and the region

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Sinclair Broadcast Group and FanDuel Sports Network have agreed to simulcast five games this season giving fans a variety of options to watch Blue Jackets hockey. FanDuel Sports Network’s game productions will be simulcast locally on ABC 6 and CW Columbus (Ch. 53), both of which are available to viewers via antenna, as well as through popular cable and streaming providers, including Spectrum, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTubeTV, Dish, and Breezeline.

Through this initiative, fans in multiple regions throughout the state as well as West Virginia and Kentucky can also tune in to the Sinclair Broadcast Group and Gray Media stations in their market for select games.

“We’re excited to work with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gray Media and our partner FanDuel Sports Network to bring these games to fans across Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Business Intelligence and Broadcasting Marc Gregory. “By expanding access to these matchups, we’re offering an additional opportunity for our passionate fans to engage with the team and experience Blue Jackets hockey.”

The five matchups, including pre-and postgame coverage, will air live on the following dates and channels. The schedule includes two games versus the Detroit Red Wings before the teams face off in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ game on March 1st at Ohio Stadium:

Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Detroit Red Wings – CW 53

vs. Detroit Red Wings – CW 53 Saturday, Jan. 11 at St. Louis Blues – ABC 6

at St. Louis Blues – ABC 6 Thursday, Jan. 23 at Carolina Hurricanes – CW 53

at Carolina Hurricanes – CW 53 Thursday, Feb. 27 at Detroit Red Wings – CW 53

at Detroit Red Wings – CW 53 Monday, Mar. 17 vs. New Jersey Devils – CW 53

*All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET

Additionally, all five games will continue to be broadcast on the team’s flagship FanDuel Sports Network and via the FanDuel Sports Network app, featuring pre-and postgame coverage.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are a beloved team, and we are excited to expand their reach to a broader audience with these broadcasts. ABC6 and CW Columbus will provide a unique opportunity for fans to watch these games, and we are excited to be able to offer this coverage to Blue Jackets supporters in our community,” said Tony D'Angelo, Vice President and General Manager of ABC 6, FOX 28 and CW Columbus.

Out-of-Market Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Detroit Red Wings

WKRC 12.2 CW (Cincinnati)

WUAB 43.1 CW (Cleveland)

WKEF 22.3 MyTV (Dayton)

WQCW 30.1 CW (Charleston, WV/Huntington, WV/Portsmouth, OH)

WKYT 27.2 CW (Lexington, KY)

TBA (Louisville, KY)

Saturday, Jan. 11 at St. Louis Blues

WSTR 64.1 MyTV (Cincinnati)

TBA (Cleveland)

WKEF 22.3 MyTV (Dayton)

WSAZ 3.2 MeTV (Charleston, WV/Huntington, WV/Portsmouth, OH)

WKYT 27.4 MeTV (Lexington, KY)

TBA (Louisville, KY)

Thursday, Jan. 23 at Carolina Hurricanes

WKRC 12.2 CW (Cincinnati)

WUAB 43.1 CW (Cleveland)

WKEF 22.3 MyTV (Dayton)

WQCW 30.1 CW (Charleston, WV/Huntington, WV/Portsmouth, OH)

WKYT 27.2 CW (Lexington, KY)

TBA (Louisville, KY)

Thursday, Feb. 27 at Detroit Red Wings

WKRC 12.2 CW (Cincinnati)

WUAB 43.1 CW (Cleveland)

WKEF 22.3 MyTV (Dayton)

WQCW 30.1 CW (Charleston, WV/Huntington, WV/Portsmouth, OH)

WKYT 27.2 CW (Lexington, KY)

TBA (Louisville, KY)

Monday, Mar. 17 vs. New Jersey Devils