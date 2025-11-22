Blue Jackets pick up a point in Detroit

Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Fantilli scored again for the Blue Jackets (11-8-3), who have points in seven of eight (4-1-3). Greaves made 29 saves; he is 4-0-3 in his past seven starts.

“We loved our second period -- that was the best period we’ve played for a while,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “We just didn’t back that up with the same level in the third period.”

Fantilli gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead during a two-man advantage at 13:18 of the first period. He took a pass from Werenski and beat Talbot with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle for his seventh goal in eight games.

Lucas Raymond tied it 1-1 just 36 seconds into the second period, scoring on a backhand after Ivan Provorov’s clearing attempt from behind the net went off a linesperson.

Miles Wood put Columbus back in front 2-1 just 18 seconds later at :54. Talbot played the puck behind the net and wrapped it around the boards, but Kent Johnson cut it off on the half-wall. Wood scored on a redirection of Denton Mateychuk’s shot from the left point.

The Red Wings took a delay-of-game penalty for unsuccessfully challenging for goaltender interference.

Werenski made it 3-1 at 8:38 of the third period, scoring during a 4-on-4 situation. The Michigan native took a pass from Provorov in the slot and flipped a wrist shot over Talbot’s glove.

He extended his point streak to six games (10 points; three goals, seven assists), including five points (one goal, four assists) in his past two.

“It would be nice to get a 4-1 or 5-1 lead -- a little cushion -- and then run away with a game,” Werenski said. “But that’s not the case right now.”

Chiarot cut it to 3-2 at 10:23. He collected a loose puck in the slot after Kane’s shot didn’t get through and sent it past Greaves for his second goal of the season.

Talbot kept it a one-goal game when he stopped Sean Monahan on a short-handed breakaway at 12:45.

“You always want to be creating chances, and a breakaway is about as good as they get,” Monahan said. “I just need to finish that one.”

Seider then tied it 3-3 at 13:25, just two seconds after a penalty to Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle expired. He took a pass from Emmitt Finnie, skated a few strides from the point and beat Greaves with a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle.