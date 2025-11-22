Blue Jackets pick up a point in Detroit

Werenski has goal, assist as the Blue Jackets have points in seven of the last eight

Recap 11-22-25
By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Alex DeBrincat scored at 1:50 of overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

CBJ at DET | Recap

DeBrincat beat Adam Fantilli down the right wing and flipped a shot over Jet Greaves’ left shoulder to finish off the comeback for Detroit, which trailed 3-1 in the third period.

It was DeBrincat’s sixth goal in as many games.

“That’s huge -- those are the games you have to learn how to win,” DeBrincat said. “We know we have this in our toolbox; we had the game against St. Louis when we came back from 4-0 to win [6-4 on Oct. 25]. You don’t want to get behind, but we know we can still get two points.”

Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider scored in the third, and Patrick Kane had two assists for the Red Wings (13-8-1), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

“I didn’t think we were playing poorly,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “Yes, we’re down 3-1, and that’s been a problem at times, but we’ve also had games where we have really showed resilience in those situations. We did that again today.”

CBJ@DET: Chiarot puts Red Wings within 1 in the 3rd

Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Fantilli scored again for the Blue Jackets (11-8-3), who have points in seven of eight (4-1-3). Greaves made 29 saves; he is 4-0-3 in his past seven starts.

“We loved our second period -- that was the best period we’ve played for a while,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “We just didn’t back that up with the same level in the third period.”

Fantilli gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead during a two-man advantage at 13:18 of the first period. He took a pass from Werenski and beat Talbot with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle for his seventh goal in eight games.

Lucas Raymond tied it 1-1 just 36 seconds into the second period, scoring on a backhand after Ivan Provorov’s clearing attempt from behind the net went off a linesperson.

Miles Wood put Columbus back in front 2-1 just 18 seconds later at :54. Talbot played the puck behind the net and wrapped it around the boards, but Kent Johnson cut it off on the half-wall. Wood scored on a redirection of Denton Mateychuk’s shot from the left point.

The Red Wings took a delay-of-game penalty for unsuccessfully challenging for goaltender interference.

Werenski made it 3-1 at 8:38 of the third period, scoring during a 4-on-4 situation. The Michigan native took a pass from Provorov in the slot and flipped a wrist shot over Talbot’s glove.

He extended his point streak to six games (10 points; three goals, seven assists), including five points (one goal, four assists) in his past two.

“It would be nice to get a 4-1 or 5-1 lead -- a little cushion -- and then run away with a game,” Werenski said. “But that’s not the case right now.”

Chiarot cut it to 3-2 at 10:23. He collected a loose puck in the slot after Kane’s shot didn’t get through and sent it past Greaves for his second goal of the season.

Talbot kept it a one-goal game when he stopped Sean Monahan on a short-handed breakaway at 12:45.

“You always want to be creating chances, and a breakaway is about as good as they get,” Monahan said. “I just need to finish that one.”

Seider then tied it 3-3 at 13:25, just two seconds after a penalty to Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle expired. He took a pass from Emmitt Finnie, skated a few strides from the point and beat Greaves with a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle.

CBJ@DET: Seider whips in a beauty from a distance to tie it

“It takes so much pressure off the top three or four guys,” McLellan said of getting goals from Chiarot and Seider in the third. “Those guys are having great seasons, but we can’t ask them to do everything.

“We need more guys to score, especially from the blue line, and they came through tonight.”

Columbus lost in overtime for the second straight game after holding a lead in the third; it lost 3-2 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday despite being up 2-1.

The Blue Jackets are 7-0-2 when leading after two periods.

“Our record in that situation is really good, so I’m not really focused on it,” Evason said. “We’re not going to concentrate on one period; we’re looking for consistency in all periods.

“We want the team to play the same way regardless of the score, up one or two or down one or two.”

NOTES: It was Detroit’s first multigoal, third-period comeback win since Dec. 9, 2024, its only one during the 2024-25 season. … Kane has 1,354 career points (495 goals, 859 assists); he needs 21 more to pass Mike Modano for the most by a United States-born player in NHL history. … Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson was a late scratch because of an illness. … Werenski had seven shots on goal in 28:05 of ice time.

