Zach Werenski named to U.S. men's hockey team for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was among 19 players added to Team USA’s 25-player roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina, USA Hockey announced today. Werenski is the second Blue Jacket player selected to represent his country at the upcoming Olympics, joining goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, who was one of six players named to Latvia’s team earlier this year. The Olympic men’s ice hockey tournament is scheduled to take place in Italy from Feb. 11-22, 2026.

Werenski, 28, has registered 14 goals and 26 assists for 40 points with 14 multi-point outings, 132 shots on goal and a +6 plus/minus rating on 26:48 of ice time in 35 games this season. He ranks second among all players in the NHL in time on ice and ranks second among defensemen in goals, points (tied), shots on goal and is seventh in assists. Columbus’ first-round pick, eighth overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft, he is the franchise’s all-time leader among defensemen in goals, assists and points with 127-297-424 in 602 career outings. He leads all Blue Jackets in career assists, and his 424 points are second only to Rick Nash (289-258-547, 674 games) in club history.

In addition to appearing in two NHL All-Star Games (2018, 2022), Werenski earned First Team All-Star honors, was runner-up in voting for the Norris Trophy, and finished seventh in voting for the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2024-25 after setting franchise records for goals, assists and points by a defenseman with 23-59-82 in 81 games. Since entering the league in 2016, only two defensemen have scored more goals than Werenski’s 127 (Roman Josi-NSH, 143 and Cale Makar-COL, 128).

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native has represented the United States in several international tournaments, including the 2024 4 Nations Face-Off in which he led the tournament in assists and points with 0-6-6 in four games. He played in the IIHF World Championships in 2019, 2024 and 2025 and last spring earned Best Defenseman honors as he helped Team USA capture its first gold medal in the tournament since 1933. He also appeared in back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championships in 2015 and 2016. He served as team captain in 2016 and was named the tournament’s Best Defenseman while leading Team USA to a bronze medal.

Werenski and Merzlikins are the 14th and 15th Blue Jackets players selected to participate in the Olympic Games:

Blue Jackets Olympians: C/LW Artem Anisimov (Russia-2014), G Sergei Bobrovsky (Russia-2014), D Adam Foote (Canada-2006), RW Marian Gaborik (Slovakia, 2014-DNP injury), D Jan Hejda (Czech Republic-2010), D Milan Jurcina (Slovakia-2010), LW Fredrik Modin (Sweden-2010), LW Rick Nash (Canada-2006, 2010 gold), D Nikita Nikitin (Russia-2014), C Samuel Pahlsson (Sweden-2010), D Radoslav Suchy (Slovakia-2006), D Fedor Tyutin (Russia-2010, 2014), RW David Vyborny (Czech Republic-2006 bronze).

CBJ at the Olympics: 2025 Merzlikins (Latvia), Werenski (United States)… 2014 Anisimov (Russia), Bobrovsky (Russia), Gaborik (Slovakia-DNP Injury), Nikitin (Russia), Tyutin (Russia)… 2010 Hejda (Czech Republic), Jurcina (Slovakia), Modin (Sweden), Nash (Canada-gold), Pahlsson (Sweden), Tyutin (Russia)… 2006 Foote (Canada), Nash (Canada), Suchy (Slovakia), Vyborny (Czech Republic-bronze).

