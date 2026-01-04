PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Penguins to Nationwide Arena

Sometimes in a game where the margins are as razor-thin as they are in hockey, the biggest thing you need is to believe.

Confidence can go a long way in determining the outcome of tight contests, and the Blue Jackets appear to be building that right now. After Columbus ended Buffalo’s 10-game winning streak Saturday with a 5-1 victory for its fourth win in five games, defenseman Zach Werenski said one of the keys was the Blue Jackets’ matching the Sabres’ level of belief.

“It’s a great challenge,” Werenski said. “I feel like a team like that has a lot of confidence, and you just have to meet it head on. I feel like we did that today. We weren’t caught up in the streak or anything like that, we just went out there and wanted to play our game and play confidently and play with some swagger. I feel like we did that tonight. When we play like that, we can beat anyone, so it’s definitely a good game for our group.”

That word – swagger – can be a double-edged sword. Too much confidence can lead to taking opponents lightly, but the right amount is often possessed by the best teams. And while the Blue Jackets know they haven’t accomplished anything yet with their recent run of results, they’ve shown they’re making progress when it comes to finishing off games as they hit the halfway point of the season today.

For much of the first half, the Blue Jackets found ways to lose games, often through making key defensive mistakes at key times. But over the last five games, the Blue Jackets have shored things up in their own end – they've allowed just eight goals – and outscored the opposition 7-3 in the third period (and all three of those goals came in Wednesday’s New Year’s Eve loss to New Jersey).

Confidence can come and go, but the Blue Jackets are starting to feel some things are coming together as they get ready to take on the Penguins tonight.

“Every guy just loves to be here, loves to be a part of this group,” goalie Jet Greaves said. “I think there’s so much belief in each other, and we all just love to be on the ice and competing, so it’s fun. I think that’s where maybe that swagger comes from is just enjoying those opportunities to be out there, to be in close games, to be trying to win hockey games. It’s just fun to be out there.”

Now, the Blue Jackets just have to keep it going, and head coach Dean Evason pointed to another "c" word -- consistency -- as equally important.

"We want to just be steady and (have) the confidence to go about our business and win how we need to win," Evason said after the win over the Sabres, where the Blue Jackets led 3-1 after one and 4-1 after two. "I think it's a good step tonight. A lot of times, we get up a couple of goals and we want to push to get that next one, and yeah, of course you do. But you want to get it in the right manner. It's not like you don't want to pinch every play, you don't want to cheat every play, you don't want to anticipate and blow the zone. You want to do that the right way, and we did that here tonight."