Blue Jackets place D Brendan Smith on Injured Reserve

Smith, 36, is considered week-to-week after suffering a lower body injury at Ottawa on Monday

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Brendan Smith on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 29, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Smith is considered week-to-week after suffering a lower body injury vs. Ottawa on December 29.

Smith, 36, has collected two assists and 11 penalty minutes, while averaging 11:05 time on ice in 15 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He signed a one-year NHL/AHL contract with Columbus on Nov. 24, 2025 after appearing in 11 games with the Cleveland Monsters at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 6-2, 200-pound native of Mimico, Ontario has registered 39 goals and 107 assists for 146 points with 798 penalty minutes in 741 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings over 15 NHL seasons.

Columbus returns to action on Saturday when the club hosts the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 3 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

