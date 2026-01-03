PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Sabres for Kids Takeover

With a chance to run their winning streak to four games, the Blue Jackets let one get away on New Year’s Eve against New Jersey.

Columbus was up 2-0 on the Devils through 40 minutes and largely carried play in Nationwide Arena, but New Jersey’s three goals in a span of 1:56 early in the third were the difference in a 3-2 victory for a desperate visiting team.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Blue Jackets had a 16-2 edge in high-danger chances and a 3.88-2.00 advantage in expected goals at 5-on-5, while MoneyPuck.com’s Deserve To Win O’Meter had the Blue Jackets with a 64.1 percent chance to win given the quality of chances they created. Yet, in the end, it was another frustrating loss in a season of them.

“I don’t want to take credit away from them, but three minutes, two minutes, that’s what cost us, so yeah, (it’s) very frustrating,” Mathieu Olivier said afterward. “We put ourselves in a good position to win for 57 minutes, and it’s pretty insane that we’re standing here with a loss with that kind of game.”

Head coach Dean Evason went over the video after the loss and acknowledged it was pretty difficult to believe the Blue Jackets let it get away, but the mistakes made were of the crucial variety as they so often have been this season. The first goal scored by the Devils was a screened, deflected shot on the power play after an offensive zone penalty by the Blue Jackets, then the Blue Jackets allowed an odd-man rush on the second goal and lost a coverage to allow a clean shot on the winner.

“We had some good teaching video this morning on some of the things that we got out of our game (from) the three games prior to that,” Evason said Friday. “Like the third periods. We talked to the group that in the three games prior to that game in the third period, we were 6-0 (outscoring teams), and it wasn’t because we cheated offensively. We just played the game the same way.

“We made some mistakes in that last game, and they weren’t all the same, right? One’s a penalty that ends up in our net, and then one’s not being on the right side on the rush, and then our coverage was bad on the third one.

“So having said that, after that, we watched and we had plenty of opportunities, and certainly with the empty net we had plenty of opportunities to score. So there was some positivity. But obviously it’s always a negative when you give up that many goals quickly like that, and how we did it, but we did a lot of really good things in the hockey game as well.”

The Blue Jackets will kick off 2026 with back-to-back home games this weekend, starting with today’s afternoon contest vs. a red-hot Buffalo team that boasts the NHL’s longest win streak at 10 games. The good news is that standout defenseman Zach Werenski was not only named to the U.S. Olympic team Friday, he got through a full practice and expects to play today against the Sabres.

It also will be Kids Takeover presented by Bob Evans Farms, celebrating the youngest members of the 5th Line. A CBJ sticker sheet will be given to kids ages 13 and under in attendance, while kids will take on exciting Blue Jackets roles throughout the evening, including Public Address Announcer, members of the Jet’s Pizza Boom Brigade, and more.

Among the kids are two of this season’s Hockey Fights Cancer pediatric heroes – Bryan, age 10, and Braelyn, age 13. Bryan will serve as Kid Reporter, while Braelyn will step into the role of In-Arena Host, adding a special and inspiring element to the night.