PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head West to take on Sharks

The Blue Jackets have a 4-1-1 record in the past four games, exactly the kind of run they need to string together to get back into the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

But what’s frustrating about the current run is it feels like it should be even better.

Columbus had two-goal leads in the third period of both losses but saw them get erased – first on New Year’s Eve by New Jersey in a two-minute span, and then by Pittsburgh on Sunday with the tying goal coming with just 14 seconds remaining on the clock before the Pens won in overtime.

That’s three more points the Blue Jackets feel like they should have in the bank, which would close their gap to the final wild card spot from five points to just two. But perhaps most mystifying is how the Blue Jackets have outscored the opposition by a 7-0 margin in the third period in the four recent wins but been outscored 5-0 in the losses.

Head coach Dean Evason spoke of how Columbus played a “boring” third period while closing out Buffalo in a 5-1 win Saturday, but the Blue Jackets couldn’t replicate that effort in the setback against the Pens.

“We just wanted it to be boring and just keep frustrating them over and over again, and we didn’t do that,” Evason said. “We did it for the most part in the second period and three quarters of the first period, but yeah, once it starts slipping away from you, it’s hard to catch it again.”

Of course, Blue Jackets fans know the Jekyll-and-Hyde nature of this year's squad has been on display for much of the season, with the team seeing a number of third-period leads evaporate as the year has gone on. Figuring out that consistency has been elusive, much to the frustration of someone like Zach Werenski.

“I feel like when we have energy and our bench is alive and we’re coming wave after wave, we’re a really good hockey team,” Werenski said. “I feel like sometimes in games, our energy can dip a little, and that gives other teams life. I don’t know what causes it. Obviously on (Pittsburgh’s) second goal, we make a mistake and give them a free one, but we’re still fine. It’s a 4-2 game going into the third at home in front of a great crowd. We just have to get our energy back.”

The Blue Jackets will need that energy as tonight’s game at San Jose starts a four-game Western Conference road trip, with the quartet of contests taking place over just six days. When asked where he goes from here, whether it’s pulling a Letterkenny and kicking over a trash can or having a couple of cocktails, Evason had a quick response.

“Probably all of the above,” he said. “We have to find a way to put it behind us and gain that energy that we know we can play with. It’ll be good that we’re out on the road and can get together and grind and fight together to try to get wins.”