Blue Jackets place Miles Wood on IR, recall Danton Heinen

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Miles Wood on Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Wood is considered week-to-week after suffering a lower body injury in last night’s game vs. New Jersey. The club has also recalled forward Danton Heinen from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.

Wood, 30, has collected eight goals and four assists for 12 points with 16 penalty minutes in 32 games this season, his first with the Blue Jackets. The 6-2, 209-pound native of Buffalo, New York has registered 99-95-194 and 566 PIM in 545 career games with the Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and New Jersey Devils since making his NHL debut in 2015-16. He joined the club in a trade from Colorado with forward Charlie Coyle in exchange for forward Gavin Brindley, a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a conditional second-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft on June 27, 2025. He was originally selected by New Jersey in the fourth round, 100th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

Heinen, 30, has registered 97-146-243, 139 PIM and a cumulative +29 plus/minus rating in 579 career NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks over the past 10 seasons. In 2025-26, he has tallied 1-1-2 and eight PIM in 13 contests with the Penguins and 6-12-18 and six PIM in 13 appearances combined with the Monsters and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The 6-2, 187-pound native of Langley, British Columbus was acquired by Columbus via trade from Pittsburgh on December 29. He was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round, 116th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

Columbus returns to action on Saturday when the club hosts the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 3 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.