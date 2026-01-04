Crosby, Penguins rally from down 3, top Blue Jackets in OT for 5th win in row

Tommy Novak and Noel Acciari also scored, and Ben Kindel had two assists for the Penguins (20-12-9), who have won six of seven. Silovs made 21 saves.

Pittsburgh was coming off a 4-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko each had a goal and an assist, and Denton Mateychuk had two assists for the Blue Jackets (18-16-7), who were coming off a 5-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres that ended Buffalo’s 10-game winning streak. Jet Greaves made 38 saves.

On Nov. 28 in Columbus, the Penguins scored three unanswered goals in the third period and overtime to win 4-3 on a Kris Letang goal.

“For whatever reason, I think our energy dropped and when your energy drops, your play drops and you kind of sit back and that's what happened,” Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner said. “We just kind of watched them take it to us.

“We’ve got to close that one out. Obviously, there's been a number of games where it's hurting us with third-period leads and to get to where we want to get to, we’ve got to close them out, obviously.”

Ville Koivunen gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 1:50 of the first period. Greaves left a rebound of a Jack St. Ivany shot that was tipped by Kindel and Koivunen was alone at the left post for a backhander.