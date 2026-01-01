Devils score 3 unanswered in 3rd, rally past Blue Jackets

Mason Marchment and Charlie Coyle scored for the Blue Jackets (17-16-6), who had a three-game winning streak end. Jet Greaves made 30 saves.

“Honestly, I thought we deserved better,” Columbus defenseman Dante Fabbro said. “We’ve got to get points somehow, and to have three goals going in less than five minutes is, unacceptable, and at some point we got to try and stop that kind of bleeding and then push back a little bit.

“I thought a majority of the game we controlled and played really well. But again, we need results.”

The Devils scored three goals in a 1:56 span in the third period to take the lead.

“We really needed this one as a group to come together,” Hughes said. “Obviously we haven't been scoring a lot of goals lately and for us to come together in this room and go out there and score three in the third period is huge for morale and hopefully we build into that in the new year.”

Hischier cut the deficit to 2-1 at 2:49 of the third with a power-play goal when he set up in the slot and deflected a point shot from Hughes.

Gritsyuk tied it 2-2 just 55 seconds later at 3:44, taking a pass from Timo Meier and burying a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle.

Hughes gave New Jersey a 3-2 lead at 4:45. Connor Brown won a puck battle in the right corner and fed a backhand pass to Hughes, who beat Greaves with a wrist shot from the edge of the left circle.

“Our second period wasn't very good,” Allen said. “It wasn't acceptable, but you've got to give kudos to the guys in the room. They talked before going out for the third, and this is a real serious time that we need to respond so kudos to them.”

Marchment made it 1-0 at 6:18 of the first period, lifting a rebound off a Kirill Marchenko shot past Allen from in front.

Marchment has six points (four goals, two assists) in his first five games with the Blue Jackets since being acquired in a trade from the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 19, where he had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 29 games.