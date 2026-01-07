Celebrini extends point streak to 11, Sharks pull away from Blue Jackets

Wennberg gets goal, 2 assists for San Jose, which has won 4 of 5

CBJ at SJS | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini scored to extend his point streak to 11 games, and Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at SAP Center on Tuesday.

Celebrini has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) during his streak.

Pavol Regenda scored his fourth goal in the past two games, and Mario Ferraro had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (21-18-3), who have won four of five. Alex Nedeljkovic made 34 saves.

"We talked about bouncing back, but we got to move on and continue to get better," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "I thought our game tonight, we got better as the game went on."

CBJ@SJS: Wennberg whips it through the five-hole for PPG

Zach Werenski and Sean Monahan scored for the Blue Jackets (18-17-7), who had won four of six (4-1-1). Jet Greaves, who started his seventh straight game, made 31 saves.

It was Monahan’s first game after missing the previous four with an undisclosed injury.

"We missed a couple opportunities,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “We're giving up breakaways. It's not a good remedy for a win.”

Regenda gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 19:11 of the first period. Wennberg fed a 2-on-1 pass to a streaking Regenda, who finished over the glove of Greaves.

Wennberg’s power-play goal extended it to 2-0 at 4:14 of the second period. Wennberg received a pass in the left corner, went to the front of the net and beat Greaves five-hole on the backhand.

It was Wennberg’s first game since signing a three-year, $18 million contract ($6 million average annual value) with San Jose on Sunday.

"Obviously, for the confidence and just the fact to do that, but I mean, at the end of the day, I mean, it's all about the team," Wennberg said. "I'm just happy to find a way to win this game."

Werenski cut it to 2-1 at 19:15, gathering the puck in the right circle and scoring on a wrist shot over Nedeljkovic’s blocker.

"We didn't really have much in the first half of the game. We got some jump at the end of the second," Werenski said. "I didn't think our third period was bad."

CBJ@SJS: Werenski rips in a beauty to put the Blue Jackets on the board late in the 2nd

Zack Ostapchuk made it 3-1 at 15:16 of the third period. Werenski sent a back pass out of the offensive zone, and Ostapchuk raced down the ice on a breakaway and beat Greaves with a backhand move.

"Fastest man in the world. [Darn] race horse, blew by everybody," Sharks forward Ryan Reaves said of Ostapchuk. "It's a lot of fun playing with him. He brings a lot of speed, a lot of physicality. I mean, silky mitts on that breakaway."

Monahan scored 49 seconds later to cut it to 3-2 at 16:05. Ivan Provorov's wrist shot from the left point produced a rebound, and Monahan swept the puck into the net.

Ferraro scored an empty-net goal to push it to 4-2 at 17:46, and Celebrini also scored into an empty net at 18:31 for the 5-2 final.

NOTES: San Jose forward Ty Dellandrea was helped off the ice late in the second period and did not return after crashing into Columbus' net on the rush. Warsofsky did not have an update. ... Celebrini tied Todd Elik (11 games in 1993-94) for the fifth-longest point streak in Sharks history. The only players with a longer streak are Erik Karlsson (14 games in 2022-23), Mikael Granlund (13 in 2023-24), Rob Gaudreau (12 in 1992-93) and Jonathan Cheechoo (12 in 2005-06).

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

News Feed

Blue Jackets sign D Egor Zamula to a one-year contract

Midseason breakdown: Blue Jackets look to climb standings in second half

Blue Jackets name Laurence Gilman VP of Hockey Operations

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head West to take on Sharks

Blue Jackets' 5th Line 5K returns for 11th year

Blue Jackets get a point against Penguins

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Penguins to Nationwide Arena

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets end Sabres' streak with a team effort

Blue Jackets stop Sabres' winning streak at 10

Blue Jackets activate Zach Werenski off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Sabres for Kids Takeover

Werenski has his sights set on gold at Olympics with Team USA

Blue Jackets place D Brendan Smith on Injured Reserve

Blue Jackets, FanDuel Sports Network announce six games to be simulcast on CW Columbus, Gray Media stations

Zach Werenski named to U.S. men's hockey team for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Blue Jackets place Miles Wood on IR, recall Danton Heinen

Devils rally past Blue Jackets to end 2025

Looking back, Blue Jackets still remember 16-game win streak as 'insane'