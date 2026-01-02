Blue Jackets, FanDuel Sports Network announce six games to be simulcast on CW Columbus, Gray Media stations

As the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 25th National Hockey League season continues, the team, FanDuel Sports Network, CW Columbus and Gray Media are collaborating during the second half of the campaign to simulcast six Blue Jackets games to fans across the region beginning with the Thursday, January 8 game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The six games will air locally on CW Columbus via popular cable and streaming providers such as Spectrum, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Dish, and Breezeline. Additional coverage will be provided on Gray Media stations in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Charleston/Huntington, Lexington, and Louisville. This marks the second-straight year the club has expanded free, over-the-air access for fans in central Ohio and throughout the region.

“Building on the success of last year’s simulcasts, we’re excited to continue expanding access to Blue Jackets hockey during our 25th season,” said Marc Gregory, Blue Jackets vice president of business intelligence and broadcasting. “Working with FanDuel Sports Network, CW Columbus and Gray Media allows us to reach fans across Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and give them more ways to watch.”

All simulcasts will feature FanDuel Sports Network’s full game production, including pre- and post-game shows - (with select exceptions noted below).

Through this initiative, fans will be able to watch Blue Jackets hockey via antenna as well as through traditional cable, satellite, streaming providers and digital platforms, providing multiple viewing options for fans both in central Ohio and across surrounding regions.

“Simulcasting the Blue Jackets games on CW Columbus and Gray Media stations allows us to showcase the exceptional quality of our CBJ productions and broadcast team to new audiences,” said Randy Stephens, executive vice president of Team Partnerships at FanDuel Sports Network. “Viewership of our Blue Jackets coverage has seen significant growth so far this season on both linear TV and streaming, a testament to our partnership with the Blue Jackets and our growing reach and accessibility. The addition of broadcast simulcasts is just another way to expose new audiences to the excitement of Blue Jackets hockey.”

The six scheduled simulcast games and their respective stations are as follows:

Thu., Jan. 8 – at Vegas Golden Knights - (10 p.m. ET)

Columbus – CW Columbus - WWHO (53.1)

Cleveland – Cleveland's 43 - WUAB (43.1)

Cincinnati – Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) - WXIX (19.3)

Dayton – Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) - WZCD (32.1)

Charleston – Huntington, WV – Tristate’s CW - WQCW (15.3)

Lexington, KY – CW - WKYT (27.2)

Louisville, KY – Louisville’s Bounce - WAVE (3.3)

Thu., Jan. 15 – vs. Vancouver Canucks - (7 p.m. ET)

Columbus – CW Columbus - WWHO (53.1)

Cleveland – Cleveland's 43 - WUAB (43.1)

Cincinnati – Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) - WXIX (19.3)

Dayton – Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) - WZCD (32.1)

Charleston – Huntington, WV – Tristate’s CW - WQCW (15.3)

Lexington, KY – CW - WKYT (27.2)

Louisville, KY – Louisville’s Bounce - WAVE - (3.2)

Sat., Jan. 17 – at Pittsburgh Penguins - (7 p.m. ET)

Columbus – CW Columbus - WWHO (53.1)

Cleveland – CBS – WOIO (19.1)

Cincinnati – Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) - WXIX (19.3)

Dayton – Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) - WZCD (32.1)

Charleston – Huntington, WV – NBC – WSAZ (3.1)

Lexington, KY – CBS - WKYT (27.1)

Louisville, KY – NBC – WAVE (3.1)

Fri., Jan. 30 – at Chicago Blackhawks - (8:30 p.m. ET)

Columbus – CW Columbus - WWHO (53.1)

Cleveland – Cleveland's 43 - WUAB (43.1)

Cincinnati – Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) - WXIX (19.3)

Dayton – Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) - WZCD (32.1)

Charleston – Huntington, WV – Tristate’s CW - WQCW (15.3)

Lexington, KY – CW - WKYT (27.2)

Louisville, KY – Louisville’s Bounce - WAVE (3.2)

Thu., March 19 – vs. New York Rangers - (7 p.m. ET)

Columbus – CW Columbus - WWHO (53.1)

Cleveland – Cleveland's 43 - WUAB (43.1)

Cincinnati – Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) - WXIX (19.3)

Dayton – Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) - WZCD (32.1)

Charleston – Huntington, WV – Tristate’s CW - WQCW (15.3)

Lexington, KY – CW - WKYT (27.2)

Louisville, KY – Louisville’s Bounce - WAVE (3.2)

Thu., March 26 – at Montreal Canadiens - (7 p.m. ET)

Columbus – CW Columbus - WWHO (53.1)

Cleveland – Cleveland's 43 - WUAB (43.1)

Cincinnati – Rock Entertainment Sports Network - (RESN) WXIX - (19.3)

Dayton – Rock Entertainment Sports Network - (RESN) WZCD - (32.1)

Charleston – Huntington, WV – Tristate’s CW - WQCW (15.3)

Lexington, KY – CW - WKYT (27.2)

Louisville, KY – Louisville’s Bounce - WAVE (3.2)

NOTE: Pregame shows will not be available on CW Columbus for Jan. 15, Jan. 17, March 19 and March 26 games.

In addition to CW Columbus and participating Gray Media stations, all six games will continue to be available on FanDuel Sports Network, and through Prime Video and Pluto TV, offering fans even more ways to tune in.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are an important part of the sports fabric of our community,” said Tony D’Angelo, Vice President and General Manager of ABC 6, FOX 28 and CW Columbus. “By bringing these games to CW Columbus, we’re proud to help make Blue Jackets hockey accessible to more fans across central Ohio.”

The Blue Jackets return on Saturday when they host the Buffalos Sabres for Kids Takeover, presented by Bob Evans Farms. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.