Blue Jackets sign D Egor Zamula to a one-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Egor Zamula to a one-year, National Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Zamula (pronounced zah-MOOL-ugh), 25, has registered eight goals and 33 assists for 41 points and 48 penalty minutes (PIM), while logging 15:53 average time on ice in 168 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers, including 0-1-1, four PIM, a +4 plus/minus rating and 14:02 TOI in 13 outings this season. He tallied a career high 5-16-21 with 32 PIM and was +3 in 66 games in 2022-23 and added 3-12-15 and six PIM in 63 contests last season with Philadelphia.

“Egor is a mobile defenseman with good size who sees the ice well and can move the puck very efficiently. We are excited to have him join our hockey club,” said Waddell.

The 6-3, 200-pound blueliner was signed by the Flyers as a free agent on Sept. 20, 2018. He split his first three professional seasons between Philadelphia and the American Hockey League’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2020-23 and has collected 5-51-56 and 38 PIM in 130 career AHL games, including 0-2-2 in three outings this season.

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, he played three seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2017-20, tallying 19-83-102 with 79 PIM and a cumulative +25 plus/minus rating in 158 games with the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen. His best season was 2018-19 when he racked up a career-high 10-46-56 and 27 PIM in 61 games with the Hitmen. Zamula helped Russia capture a silver medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships and was named one of the squad’s Top Three Players at the tournament.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they visit the San Jose Sharks. Game time from SAP Center is 10 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.