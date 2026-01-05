Blue Jackets' 5th Line 5K returns for 11th year

The cannon is ready; are your laces? The annual race, presented by OhioHealth, is set for Sunday, February 1

2526_CBJ_MK_5thLine5K_Social_16x9_1920x1080_v1a (1)
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

More than 4,000 runners and walkers will celebrate fitness and hockey when the 11th Annual 5th Line 5K, presented by OhioHealth and In Association with Ohio Beef Council, NBC4, 93.3 The Bus, and MS3 Sports, is held at Nationwide Arena on Sunday, February 1.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. outside of Nationwide Arena and feature a 3.1-mile tour of downtown Columbus in the Arena District before "finishing at Center Ice" inside Nationwide Arena. The arena is open to spectators during the 5th Line 5K with seating in sections 113-116 opening at 9 a.m.

Each registration includes two (2) tickets to a Columbus Blue Jackets game of your choice, Columbus Blue Jackets themed 5th Line 5K Long Sleeve Unisex Technical Race Shirt, Columbus Blue Jackets themed 5th Line 5K Official Finisher's Medal, complimentary slice of Jet's Pizza, and food and beverages at the Post-Race Party.

Packet pick up for the 2026 5th Line 5K Presented by OhioHealth will be held at Fleet Feet Lewis Center at 1270 E. Powell Rd on Wednesday, January 28 through Saturday, January 31 during regular business hours. Registration fees will increase after January 26. Registration is open and available at www.5thLine5K.com.

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

