Blue Jackets stop Sabres' winning streak at 10

Josh Doan scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves for the Sabres, who had allowed two or fewer goals in each of their previous six games (nine goals).

“I think the biggest thing today was how we started,” Luukkonen said. “There hasn't been many starts like that for us and when there has been, I feel like we kind of grasped the game sooner than that, so we kind of let the first period go. As a team and as myself, I have to be better at the start and kind of going 3-1 down in the first period just kind of kills the momentum for us.”

Mateychuk put Columbus ahead 1-0 at 3:00 of the first period with a snap shot from above the right face-off circle following a drop pass by Boone Jenner.

Doan tied it 1-1 at 11:26. He was at the right post for a tap-in off a pass from Josh Norris after Owen Power intercepted a clearing pass by Mathieu Olivier.

“It’s a good test for our little group here,” Norris said. “We had a great stretch and when you’re winning, things just seem easy and they’re rolling, you hit a little bit of adversity and I have no doubt we’re going to respond, though. There’s no panic in here and I think everybody feels the same way.”

Brendan Gaunce gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead at 14:04 with a short-handed goal on a breakaway.

Dmitri Voronkov’s tip of Ivan Provorov’s shot made it 3-1 at 17:12, with the puck barely trickling across the line.

“That was one of the keys to the game, staying above them and not giving them time and space,” Mateychuk said. “They’ve got some pretty good forwards and they like to attack off the rush, so being on the right side of the puck and not giving them extra space was important, and I think we did a pretty good job of that.”