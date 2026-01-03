Blue Jackets activate Zach Werenski off Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Zach Werenski off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Werenski has missed the past four games due to a lower body injury suffered late in the December 20 game at Anaheim. In addition, defenseman Dysin Mayo’s emergency recall has been converted to regular recall.

Werenski, 28, ranks second among NHL defensemen in goals and points (tied) with a team-leading 14 goals and 26 assists for 40 points with six penalty minutes and a +6 plus/minus rating in 35 games this season. The 6-2, 214-pound Grosse Pointe, Michigan native also ranks second among all NHL players in time on ice, averaging 26:48 per game. The two-time All-Star, 2025 First All-Star Team and Norris Trophy runner-up has registered 127-197-424 and 152 PIM with a cumulative +10 plus/minus rating in 602 career NHL games. On Friday, he was among the players selected to represent Team USA on the men’s ice hockey roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina.

Columbus returns to action today when the club hosts the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 3 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.