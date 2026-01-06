Blue Jackets name Laurence Gilman VP of Hockey Operations

The longtime NHL executive will assist Don Waddell in all aspects of the club’s hockey operations

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have named veteran National Hockey League executive Laurence Gilman Vice President of Hockey Operations, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Gilman brings more than two decades of management experience to Columbus and will assist Waddell in all aspects of the club’s hockey operations.

“I have known Laurence for many years, and I am very excited to welcome him to the Columbus Blue Jackets,” said Waddell. “He is extremely knowledgeable about all facets of team and league operations, and his experience and personality will be a great addition to our hockey operations staff.”

Gilman began his NHL management career with the Winnipeg Jets in 1994 and remained with the organization when the club relocated to Phoenix in 1996. He served as director of hockey operations for the Coyotes from 1998-01, vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager from 2001-05 and senior vice president of hockey operations and assistant general from 2005-07. He then spent seven seasons with the Vancouver Canucks as vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager from 2008-15. During his tenure, Vancouver won five-straight Pacific Division titles from 2008-13, captured back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies in 2010-11 and 2011-12 and advanced to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native most recently spent six seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization as assistant general manager from 2018-22 and senior vice president of hockey operations for the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies from 2022-24. The Leafs qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his four seasons with the club, while the Marlies competed in the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2022-23 and 2023-24 and won the North Division title in 2022-23. Gilman is a 1991 graduate of the University of Manitoba and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1994.

“I’m very excited to join the Blue Jackets and want to thank Don for the opportunity,” said Gilman. “Columbus is a terrific market with great fans, and I look forward to working with everyone there and doing everything I can to help this team have success on the ice.”

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they visit the San Jose Sharks. Game time from SAP Center is 10 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

