Andersen makes 23 saves, Hurricanes shut out Blue Jackets

Malcolm Subban made 32 saves for the Blue Jackets (26-40-12), who defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Saturday.

Subban’s most recent NHL appearance came with the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 11, 2022 when he allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I thought I’d just go out there and try to have fun and obviously do my best to keep the team in the game,” Subban said. “I thought I settled in and calmed down and just got comfortable in there. It didn’t go our way tonight, but I thought the boys battled hard.”

The Hurricanes scored 17 seconds into the first period for a 1-0 lead. Svechnikov took a pass from Jordan Martinook and beat Subban blocker side from the right face-off circle.

“It’s hard to start the game and the first shot you get scored on, but I thought (Subban) played well,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “They play a style that is very fast and they’re playing north. It’s a very good hockey team. We had some chances that went post-and-out instead of post-and-in.”

Svechnikov, who missed Carolina’s 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday with an illness, had gone five games without a point.

“Obviously a big goal. I got some confidence from that goal,” Svechnikov said. “It was a good game today. (I) just got to keep going and move that game to the playoffs.”

Aho scored on the power play on a one-timer off a pass from Jake Guentzel to push the lead to 2-0 at 11:45.

Teravainen scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to make it 3-0 at 13:53 of the third period.

Since his return, Andersen has a 1.22 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage.

“He’s been real solid since he’s come back,” Brind’Amour said. “He steadies it. He’s very calm back there, and that certainly helps.”

NOTES: Guentzel extended his point streak to five games (three goals, six assists). He has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 14 games since being traded to Carolina from the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7. … With his 294th win in his 494th NHL game, Andersen passed Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, Dallas Stars) for the most wins in a goalie's first 500 NHL games. Andersen (Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Hurricanes) is 294-127-52.