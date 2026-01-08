Blue Jackets defenseman Brendan Smith undergoes knee surgery

Smith is expected to make a full recovery in three to four months

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Brendan Smith underwent successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee on Tuesday, January 6, and is expected to make a full recovery in three to four months, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Smith suffered the injury during the Blue Jackets’ 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on December 29.

Smith, 36, collected two assists and 11 penalty minutes, while averaging 11:05 time on ice in 15 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He signed a one-year NHL/AHL contract with Columbus on Nov. 24, 2025 after appearing in 11 games with the Cleveland Monsters at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 6-2, 200-pound native of Mimico, Ontario has registered 39 goals and 107 assists for 146 points with 798 penalty minutes in 741 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings over 15 NHL seasons.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights. Game time from T-Mobile Arena is 10 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will also be simulcast on CW Columbus (beginning at 10 p.m. ET), WUAB (43.1) in Cleveland, WXIX (19.3) in Cincinnati, WZCD (32.1) in Dayton, WQCW (15.3) in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT (27.2) in Lexington, KY and WAVE (3.3) in Louisville, KY. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

