PREVIEW: Blue Jackets to try their luck in Vegas

Things don’t get any easier for the Blue Jackets as a critical four-game road trip winds its way through the Pacific and Mountain time zones.

A CBJ team that needs wins quickly to move up the standings must earn them against some of the top teams in the league as the second half of the season begins. After Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss against an upstart San Jose team, now the Blue Jackets must take on a Vegas squad tonight that is tied for first place in the Pacific Division. Then comes Saturday’s challenge – a Colorado team that has just four regulation losses in 42 games.

It doesn’t help that injuries are mounting, with recent acquisition Mason Marchment joining the ranks of CBJ players on injured reserve with an upper body injury that will keep him out week-to-week. He’s the fourth CBJ player to go out since the Christmas break, joining forwards Miles Wood and Isac Lundeström as well as defenseman Brendan Smith.

So times are a bit tough, which is another reason why it was so frustrating the Blue Jackets just couldn’t catch San Jose on Tuesday night. The Blue Jackets were down 2-0 in the second period before Zach Werenski’s goal and Mathieu Olivier’s ensuing heavyweight bout against Ryan Reaves gave them a spark going into a critical third period.

Columbus put 18 shots on goal in the final frame but never could find the equalizer, and the Sharks scored on a breakaway for an insurance marker then tacked on a pair of empty-net goals to finish off the 5-2 victory.

“I thought our third period was good,” Olivier said. “It just felt like in the second we didn’t really have much, and Z gets us a big goal there. I felt good going into the third and I actually felt like we did a good job. Their third goal was just an unfortunate bounce for us, and they got a breakaway out of it.”

In the end, it was another effort where the Blue Jackets did enough to deserve points but had to leave without them. They’ll need a better 60-minute effort tonight against a Vegas team that has played in an inordinate amount of close games, and hopefully they can bring their game from the third period Tuesday to the Vegas Strip.

“We thought we (got a spark), and we started real well in the third period, too,” head coach Dean Evason said. “We thought obviously going in that the momentum was on our side, we just couldn’t find that one (goal) to maybe give us a little more life and continue the momentum. Probably a couple of the opportunities that we had, we need to finish in order to gain and keep that momentum that we had with the goal and with Ollie’s fight. But yeah, I think it’s a different story if we maybe found one.”