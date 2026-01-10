PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue Western swing against Avalanche

Thursday’s 5-3 loss in Vegas unfortunately followed a familiar script for the way the season has gone for the Blue Jackets.

After getting out to a 2-0 lead on the Golden Knights, the Blue Jackets made the kinds of mistakes at key times that lose hockey games. Twice, Columbus gave up a goal within two minutes of scoring, the Blue Jackets gave up a power-play goal and another on a delayed penalty to get outscored on special teams, and what was once a two-goal lead turned into another dispiriting loss.

Head coach Dean Evason said he has no doubt the Blue Jackets are putting in the effort to turn the season around, but it’s those types of errors that they have to eliminate from their game.

“I think our guys are committed,” Evason said. “They’re working their (butts) off trying to score, trying to defend. It’s just at this point, we’re getting one or two glaring mistakes as far as that clear-cut opportunity (for the other team), and we are just going to have to keep grinding and keeping talking about it and keep showing it. I know our heart is there. I know our desire is there, our grind is there.

“We’re doing the right things to score goals, but we just have to really limit those clear-cut opportunities at crucial times in hockey games to at least give ourselves a chance to get back into that.”

The loss in Vegas was a third straight for the Blue Jackets, who remain in last place in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind the final wild card spot. It’s a gap that can be made up, but Columbus has to start stringing wins together, and it has to start with belief, a sense of urgency, and playing sound, fundamental hockey.

“We have to find ways to win games,” Sean Monahan said. “We know we have a good team. We believe in each other. We have to up that belief. When you do that, you know you can try to come back in games if you’re down, or if you have a lead, you believe you keep that lead and you’re a hard team to play against. That’s something we have to get back to and we have to do that the right way.”

Things don’t get any easier today, though, as Columbus faces a Colorado team that has five more wins and 11 more points than anyone else in the NHL. But what better time to ignite a winning streak than doing so against the best team in the league?

“I think it’s fantastic,” Evason said of the challenge. “They’re clearly the best team in the league. Their record shows it. They’re doing a lot of amazing things up to this point. We liked a little bit of our game when we played against them last time (in October), but not a lot, so we can hopefully take a lot from that.

“Listen, I don’t care who we’re playing, we better be desperate. We put the skates on the same as they do, so we’ll compete our (butts) off and see where we sit.”