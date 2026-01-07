Severson has been steady on the Blue Jackets' blue line

Now in his third year in Columbus, the versatile defenseman says he's just trying to do his part

Sevo new
By Madeline Bradshaw / BlueJackets.com

In his third year as a Blue Jacket, veteran defenseman Damon Severson is playing some of his best hockey in a CBJ uniform.

After experiencing some ups and downs last season, Severson’s consistency and confidence have made him extremely important to the Blue Jackets’ defense. Traded from the New Jersey Devils in 2023, the 31-year-old has simplified his defensive game while helping out on the scoresheet.

Through 42 games this season, he has registered three goals and 14 assists for 17 points, while averaging 19:48 minutes of time on ice with a plus-5 rating.

CBJ@OTT: Severson scores goal against Leevi Merilainen

Severson said he hasn’t applied any drastic changes to his game this season, but being able to simplify his play has been key. More reliable in all situations, he has driven play from the back end and continued to be an important contributor for the Blue Jackets.

“I haven't done anything different or changed anything,” Severson said. “I don’t feel like my game has changed at all from year to year. There were maybe a couple things that I'd like to clean up maybe last year that are gonna happen to anybody no matter what you do in a season.

“I mean, just trying to play solid, trying to help the team win. That’s all I’m trying to do, along with the rest of the guys, nothing fancy. Just doing my thing out there, trying to do my job.”

Head coach Dean Evason credits Severson’s mindset for allowing him to approach this year as a fresh start and build on his performance after he was a healthy scratch for the last nine games of the 2024-25 season. That could have led to an difficult offseason, but the two along with general manager Don Waddell met this summer to try to make sure one of the biggest pieces of the CBJ blue line would be ready for the campaign.

He hasn’t disappointed, playing steady top-four minutes in Blue Jackets’ defensive corps. He has been a consistent presence on the power play, and when Zach Werenski missed four games because of injury, Severson stepped up to help fill that gap.

“We think right from the first game, right,” Evason said of Severson’s consistent play. “As you guys know, he didn't play the last six games or seven games or whatever it was last year, and we had a good chat this summer, him and Don and I.

“He came to training camp fresh, and the best part is we didn't tell him anything or talk to him about anything that he didn't want to do himself as far as simplifying, playing the game sound and north and allowing his skill set to come out after he simplified everything. I don’t think it’s because Z’s out, I think it’s just a continuation of how he’s played all year.”

The numbers also support Severson’s impact. On the advanced stats side, when he’s on the ice at 5-on-5, the Blue Jackets have a 52.4 percent expected goal share, a measure of shot quantity and quality, according to Natural Stat Trick. That’s the second best mark of his career.

Not only has he been sound defensively, but Severson has also been contributing more on the scoresheet as of late. Through the last eight games, he has registered seven assists, one goal and a plus-4 rating.

According to Severson, the production naturally flows from a simplified game focused on team results.

“Obviously it’s fun, it’s great. Everyone wants to score points, score goals, get on the scoresheet, but I’m just trying to play the same way, do the things I need to do to help the team win,” Severson said. “It’s nice to have that little bit of recognition obviously getting on the scoresheet. You have to do what you can do to be able to help the team win. Somebody has to put the puck in the net to be able to help the team win games.”

His reliability also makes him versatile, and he feels confident playing with any of the Columbus defensemen. He has consistently played with Ivan Provorov on the Blue Jackets’ second pair, and the Blue Jackets have outscored teams 19-12 at 5-on-5 when they’ve been on the ice together this year, the 11th-best percentage among NHL defensive pairs with at least 300 minutes together per MoneyPuck.com.

Severson has also seen extended time with second-year defenseman Denton Mateychuk and taken turns with Werenski at times this year.

“Yeah, I'm not too picky on who I play with,” he said. “No, not at all. I feel comfortable playing with (Mateychuck), Provy, Z, doesn’t really matter. It’s usually a lefty that I play with just because I’m a righty. Yeah, I’m not too picky with who I play with.”

Three years into an eight-year contract, Severson feels comfortable, having built relationships with his teammates that translate on the ice. Now, he’s focused on helping his team push toward success through the second half of the season.

“It definitely helps, I think, anytime you probably come to a new team," he said. "I mean, this is only my second team, hopefully my last, but yeah, it was definitely an adjustment on the ice for sure. But now that I've been around a little bit, gotten to know the guys better, I think at any job, you'd probably say that you kind of get used to things, how things work around certain places a little better after a few years. So that definitely probably helps.”



