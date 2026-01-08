Blue Jackets assign D Luca Marrelli to Cleveland (AHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Luca Marrelli off the Injured/Non-Roster list and assigned him to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Marrelli was placed on the Injured/Non-Roster list on September 27 due to off-season shoulder surgery.

Marrelli, 20, was selected by Columbus in the third round, 86th overall, at the 2024 NHL Draft. He has spent the past four years with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League where he registered 30 goals and 141 assists for 171 points with 87 penalty minutes and a cumulative +34 plus/minus rating in 254 career games. He added 8-41-49 and 15 PIM in 48 career OHL playoff games.

The 6-2, 185-pound native of Toronto, Ontario was a Canadian Hockey League Second All-Star Team and OHL Third All-Star Team selection in 2024-25 after racking up career highs with 19-55-74, 21 PIM and a +25 plus/minus rating in 67 outings. He ranked fourth among all OHL defensemen that season in goals, assists and points and led all league blueliners in playoff points with 6-30-36 in 21 games. He helped the Generals reach the OHL Finals in each of the past two seasons.

