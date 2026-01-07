Blue Jackets place Mason Marchment on IR, recall Mikael Pyyhtia

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Mason Marchment on Injured Reserve retroactive to January 4, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The club has also recalled forward Mikael Pyyhtia from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters and placed defenseman Dysin Mayo on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Cleveland.

Marchment, 30, is considered week-to-week due to an upper body injury on January 4 vs. Pittsburgh. He has collected nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points with 36 penalty minutes in 36 games this season with the Blue Jackets and Seattle Kraken. He has notched 5-2-7 in seven contests with Columbus and became the first player in franchise history to record points in his first five games with the club (4-2-6 from Dec. 20-31). The 6-5, 212-pound native of Uxbridge, Ontario has registered 85-124-209 and 294 penalty minutes with a +64 plus/minus rating in 338 career games with the Columbus, Seattle, Dallas, Florida and Toronto since making his NHL debut in 2019-20. Originally undrafted, he was acquired by Columbus from Seattle in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Pyyhtia, 24, has registered 4-6-10 in 66 career NHL games with Columbus since making his debut in 2022-23. The 6-0, 178-pound forward has posted 7-15-22 in 23 games with Cleveland (AHL) in 2025-26, leading the team in assists and points as well as ranking third-T in goals. The Turku, Finland native has tallied 20-49-69 in 118 career AHL games with Cleveland since the 2022-23 season. He was originally selected by Columbus in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Mayo, 29, has registered 4-9-13 with 35 PIM, 159 hits, 154 blocked shots and 87 shots on goal in 84 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes from 2021-25. The blueliner notched his first points in a Blue Jackets uniform on Dec. 31, 2025 vs. New Jersey. Originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth-round, 133rd overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft, he signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Blue Jackets on July 16, 2025.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights. Game time from T-Mobile Arena is 10 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will also be simulcast on CW Columbus (beginning at 10 p.m. ET), WUAB (43.1) in Cleveland, WXIX (19.3) in Cincinnati, WZCD (32.1) in Dayton, WQCW (15.3) in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT (27.2) in Lexington, KY and WAVE (3.3) in Louisville, KY. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com