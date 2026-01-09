It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's the Blue Jackets on Superman™ Night, January 15

A special ticket package featuring an exclusive Blue Jackets Superman jersey is available for the superhero in your life

26_0115_CBJ_MK_vsVAN_DCComics_Thu_Jan15_00_HomeReg_Social_1920x1080_16x9_v1a
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Faster than a slap shot and more powerful than a one-timer, the Columbus Blue Jackets are calling on fans to channel their inner hero when the team hosts DC Comics Superman™ Night on Thursday, January 15 at Nationwide Arena. The team will take on the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. in a showdown worthy of Metropolis.

The night promises plenty of super-powered fun, including themed photo opportunities worthy of the Daily Planet and a chance to score Superman-inspired prizes throughout the game. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero and look to the skies – and the concourse – for surprises that will make this a night to remember. *Costumes must be worn without masks or fake weapons.

A special Superman Night ticket package is available and includes a game ticket plus an exclusive Blue Jackets Superman jersey, designed for fans ready to trade in a cape for a sweater. Supplies are limited, so fans are encouraged to act fast before this offer disappears into the Fortress of Solitude.

Fans can also support a heroic cause through the 50/50 Raffle presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union, which will benefit Flying Horse Farms, a medically based camp serving children and families with serious illnesses. Tickets can be purchased online at BlueJackets5050.com or in arena through the CBJ 50/50 Raffle mobile platform, with sales open to fans both inside and outside Nationwide Arena during the game.

Whether you are a lifelong Superman fan or just looking for a night of larger-than-life hockey action, Superman Night is your chance to see the Blue Jackets defend home ice with truth, justice and a whole lot of fun.

For tickets and additional details on the Superman Night package, visit BlueJackets.com/Superman. Regular game tickets are available at BlueJackets.com/tickets.

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

News Feed

Jenner, Monahan have two points apiece in loss to Vegas

Blue Jackets assign D Luca Marrelli to Cleveland (AHL)

Blue Jackets defenseman Brendan Smith undergoes knee surgery

Small Business of the Month: The Eye Center of Columbus

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets to try their luck in Vegas

Blue Jackets place Mason Marchment on IR, recall Mikael Pyyhtia

Severson has been steady on the Blue Jackets' blue line

Blue Jackets push but can't catch Sharks in third

Blue Jackets sign D Egor Zamula to a one-year contract

Midseason breakdown: Blue Jackets look to climb standings in second half

Blue Jackets name Laurence Gilman VP of Hockey Operations

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head West to take on Sharks

Blue Jackets' 5th Line 5K returns for 11th year

Blue Jackets get a point against Penguins

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Penguins to Nationwide Arena

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets end Sabres' streak with a team effort

Blue Jackets stop Sabres' winning streak at 10

Blue Jackets activate Zach Werenski off Injured Reserve