It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's the Blue Jackets on Superman™ Night, January 15

Faster than a slap shot and more powerful than a one-timer, the Columbus Blue Jackets are calling on fans to channel their inner hero when the team hosts DC Comics Superman™ Night on Thursday, January 15 at Nationwide Arena. The team will take on the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. in a showdown worthy of Metropolis.

The night promises plenty of super-powered fun, including themed photo opportunities worthy of the Daily Planet and a chance to score Superman-inspired prizes throughout the game. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero and look to the skies – and the concourse – for surprises that will make this a night to remember. *Costumes must be worn without masks or fake weapons.

A special Superman Night ticket package is available and includes a game ticket plus an exclusive Blue Jackets Superman jersey, designed for fans ready to trade in a cape for a sweater. Supplies are limited, so fans are encouraged to act fast before this offer disappears into the Fortress of Solitude.

Fans can also support a heroic cause through the 50/50 Raffle presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union, which will benefit Flying Horse Farms, a medically based camp serving children and families with serious illnesses. Tickets can be purchased online at BlueJackets5050.com or in arena through the CBJ 50/50 Raffle mobile platform, with sales open to fans both inside and outside Nationwide Arena during the game.

Whether you are a lifelong Superman fan or just looking for a night of larger-than-life hockey action, Superman Night is your chance to see the Blue Jackets defend home ice with truth, justice and a whole lot of fun.

For tickets and additional details on the Superman Night package, visit BlueJackets.com/Superman. Regular game tickets are available at BlueJackets.com/tickets.