Blue Jackets rally past Sabres in overtime

Werenski tied it 2-2 at 19:44 on the power play after his slap shot from the blue line through traffic beat a screened Lyon.

Dunne put the Sabres back ahead 3-2 at 2:40 of the third with his first goal in his 20th career game, poking a loose puck in the crease past the glove of a scrambling Greaves.

“Honestly it was great work by my linemates,” said Dunne, who began his NHL career with and played four seasons in the Columbus organization, including 14 games with the Blue Jackets. “They’ve been awesome for me since I’ve been with them. They were working hard, won their battles, got the puck to the point and then I got to the net and the puck was just laying there. Right place, right time and it was a good bounce for sure.”

Buffalo is 4-1-2 in its past seven games after starting the season 0-3.

“I think we gave everyone a little bit of a heart attack out of the gates this year, which was hard on us and on everybody,” Doan said. “But I think, yeah, we’re starting to trend in that right direction. I think we got to learn how to defend leads at the end of games because that’s a position that we as a group expect to be in late throughout the year. I think as a group, last seven is obviously positive, and hopefully we can go find a way to get a win on the road.”

NOTES: Wood is the second player in Columbus history (David Vyborny on March 7, 2007, and Jan. 14, 2006) to score the game-tying goal in the third period and overtime winner in the same game. … Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson was a late scratch after feeling soreness in his hip during warmup. Jake Christiansen replaced him in the lineup. Evason did not have an update postgame. … Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring had three shots on goal in 17:58 in his Sabres debut after being sidelined with an undisclosed injury. He was acquired by Buffalo, along with Doan, in a trade with the Utah Mammoth for JJ Peterka on June 26. … Mattias Samuelsson assisted on Dunne’s goal to extend his point streak to a career-high four games (three goals, two assists).