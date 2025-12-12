High School Hockey Night showcases Central Ohio teams

The Columbus Blue Jackets hosted 37 high school teams from Central Ohio high school hockey programs from the Capital Hockey Conference (CHC) and Ohio Scholastic Hockey League (OSHL) last night for High School Hockey Night. The evening consisted of a pregame program featuring a Q&A with Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier in conversation with radio play-by-play broadcaster Bob McElligott.

Each team in attendance was a 2025-26 recipient of the McConnell Education Foundation grants totaling $134,000. This marks the 28th consecutive year of the foundation’s support for high school hockey now totaling more than $2 million.

“My grandfather believed hockey could unite communities and teach values that last a lifetime and my family is proud that the McConnell Education Foundation has invested more than $2 million over the years to strengthen Central Ohio hockey,” said Columbus Blue Jackets Alternate Governor John H. McConnell II. “These grants help programs grow and give young athletes the chance to learn sportsmanship, teamwork, and responsibility, skills that will serve them well beyond the rink.”

The grants are designated to provide support for the teams, coaches, and players, fostering growth and excellence within the local hockey community.

“Two of the last three OHSAA State Champions have been from Columbus; the first two teams from Columbus to ever do that in history. That success is in large part due to the continued investment by the McConnell Education Foundation,” said Danny Greiner, Head Coach of St. Charles Hockey. “High school hockey in Columbus continues to get stronger every year and the results show how impactful those grants are as our game continues to grow,”

“For St. Charles, the McConnell Education Foundation grants have allowed us to expand access and keep costs down for our students. We currently have three teams at St. Charles and almost 70 students in our hockey program. These grants help alleviate some of the financial burden that a typical hockey season could bring,” added Grenier.

This year’s programs receiving grants include high school varsity and junior varsity teams in the Capital Hockey Conference representing Bishop Watterson, Dublin Coffman, Dublin Jerome, Gahanna Lincoln, New Albany, Olentangy Braves, Olentangy Berlin, Olentangy Liberty, Olentangy Orange, St. Charles Preparatory School, Thomas Worthington, Upper Arlington, and Worthington Kilbourne.

Additional varsity and junior varsity programs in the Ohio Scholastic Hockey League awarded grants include the Athens Bobcats, Columbus Academy, the Columbus Ice Hockey Club, Dublin Irish, Hilliard Wildcats, Newark Generals, Northeast Storm (representing Bexley and Johnstown), PHA Prowlers (representing Pickerington, Reynoldsburg, Pataskala, Canal Winchester), and Westerville Warcats.

The evening was highlighted with one varsity captain from each team recognized on ice during the pregame ceremony.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.