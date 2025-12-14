McNabb's 3rd-period goal leads Golden Knights past Blue Jackets

Vegas extends point streak to 7 games; Columbus loses 5th straight

Golden Knights at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Brayden McNabb scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

McNabb gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead at 13:13 with a low-angle shot from the right side that went over the left shoulder of Jet Greaves and into the net. The score marks McNabb's first goal in 35 games and first goal this season; the last time he scored was April 8.

“I didn't know if I'd have much time,” McNabb said. “I kind of knew I was going to shoot it regardless if I got (time). Luckily, it went in. I haven't really chipped in much this year and it hasn’t been there. So, for it to go in there helps for sure and to get two points is huge.”

VGK@CBJ: McNabb nets a snap shot for first goal of the season

Pavel Dorofeyev and Ben Hutton also scored, Mitch Marner had three assists and Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Golden Knights (16-6-9), who have a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) and ended a five-game road trip 4-0-1.

“We’re a resilient group,” McNabb said. “It was pretty sloppy. Maybe both teams were a little sloppy, but it was a long road trip, a tough road trip and it was a heck of a road trip for us. So, to get the two points, I'm sure we'll look back and learn from this.”

Charlie Coyle and Yegor Chinakhov scored and Greaves made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets (13-13-6), who have lost five straight (0-4-1).

“We played our (butts) off. It was unfortunate we didn't get rewarded,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “They played hard, played right. For whatever reason, we're not catching a break here and there, a couple of posts. But we have to keep working, obviously, doing all the right things, continue to do that, and things will go good.”

Coyle made it 1-0 at 7:02 of the first period when he received a pass from Zach Werenski in his skates, kicked the puck to his stick and scored under the bar from low in the right circle.

Dorofeyev tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal 41 seconds into the second period, notching a snap shot off a pass from Marner.

VGK@CBJ: Dorofeyev blasts in PPG to tie it

Ivan Provorov looked to extend the Blue Jackets' lead 2-1 at 2:25, however, the play was successfully challenged by Vegas and the goal was overturned for offside.

“We played a good hockey game but it comes down to not getting the result we want,” Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger said. “When that’s the case, you're not satisfied with really anything. There was some good in that game, but just not good enough for a full 60 minutes.”

Chinakhov put the Blue Jackets up 2-1 at 4:49 of the third period, skating from the left circle to the right to score with a wrist shot for his first point in 20 games.

Hutton made it 2-2 at 5:52, taking a drop pass from Marner before shooting from the high slot.

“I think we limited a lot of their chances, that's obviously a skilled team that likes to make plays to the neutral zone,” Marner said. “So, limited those chances, obviously two big goals by our 'D' that are in pretty good spots. That always helps too.”

VGK@CBJ: Hutton rips it down the middle to even the score

The Blue Jackets spent the final 2:59 on the power play because McNabb was issued a double minor for high-sticking Adam Fantilli, and pulled Greaves with 1:08 left for a 6-on-4.

“We were saying on the bench, ‘Hey, believe it, trust it, like it's there for us now, right?’” Coyle said. “So, you’ve got to take advantage of it and make it happen. The thought and the belief was there. We’ve just got to stick with that mindset.”

Despite the point streak, Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy sees room for improvement.

“I would say we're not at the top of our game now, but we're in every game and we know how to play in these games,” he said. “We don't usually take ourselves out of it.”

NOTES: Jack Eichel has nine points (one goal, eight assists) during a five-game point streak. He also has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) during an eight-game road point streak.

