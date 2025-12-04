Blue Jackets loan F Luca Pinelli to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

The 20-year-old forward played three games with the Blue Jackets on emergency recall

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned forward Luca Pinelli to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Pinelli, 20, was added to the Blue Jackets’ roster on emergency recall on November 25 and collected six shots on goal, while averaging 13:46 of ice time in three contests. He registered two shots on goal on 16:20 of ice time in his NHL debut on November 26 vs. Toronto. The forward was selected by Columbus in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 5-9, 176-pound Stoney Creek, Ontario native has added 5-7-12 with 22 penalty minutes and 40 shots on goal in 16 games with the Monsters since making his professional debut at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. He has notched 5-5-10, 18 PIM and 35 shots in 13 contests in 2025-26.

Columbus returns to action tonight when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on ESPN+ and Hulu. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

