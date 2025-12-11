PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Senators to kick off homestand

In life, sometimes when things are going wrong, you just have to get back to basics.

That’s what the Blue Jackets were saying after another frustrating setback Tuesday in Carolina. Columbus played one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference largely even for the first two periods, then watched the Hurricanes pull away to a 4-1 victory thanks to a trio of third-period goals.

It ended a quick road trip in which the Blue Jackets lost all three games, first an overtime decision Saturday at Florida before a shutout loss Sunday at Washington and then Tuesday’s setback. Columbus was ahead, tied or down by just one goal at some point in the third period of all three games but was unable to finish off a victory.

So, where do the Blue Jackets go from here as they continue to chase the rest of the Metropolitan Division pack?

“I think just stick together,” defenseman Dante Fabbro said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. We’ve done it well so far, and it’s a very tight-knit group in here. So I think the more we can band together and continue to stick together out there, it’s going to be for our benefit. But this league is about production and winning. We have to just try and find ways to win here.”

And that’s where it goes back to keeping things simple. The Blue Jackets preached patience against Carolina, one of the most aggressive and smothering teams in the league, but gave up the game-deciding goal on a neutral-zone turnover in the third period. Offensively, they finished with 24 shots on goal but felt they left too many opportunities on the ice by looking for the perfect shot.

“We just weren’t shooting,” center Adam Fantilli said. “I thought we overpassed a little bit too much, and sometimes the first play is the right play and you gotta shoot it. I was guilty of it tonight, and it cost us. It really did. We gotta recognize when we’re in those golden areas and we gotta shoot the puck. Can’t score if you don’t shoot.”

The message was similar from head coach Dean Evason, who said postgame the Blue Jackets had to return to basics going into tonight’s matchup with an Ottawa team that’s also battling to stay in the playoff race.

“We’ve got to shoot more pucks and simplify our game a little bit,” Evason said. “We tried to get cute on some occasions and tried to get right in front of the net as opposed to just shooting, looking for second and third opportunities. So we’ll rest up tomorrow and get ready to go again two days from now.”