PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish road trip at Carolina

It would be difficult to imagine two more different games than the ones that kicked off the Blue Jackets’ current road trip, which ends tonight in Carolina.

Saturday, Columbus saw two different multigoal leads go by the wayside, and Florida rallied to take a wild 7-6 victory in the final seconds of overtime. Sunday, goals were much harder to come by, as netminders Jet Greaves and Logan Thompson battled all night before Washington finished off a 2-0 victory.

They were two more games where the Blue Jackets were close but were unable to leave with a victory. Though Columbus has points in 12 of the last 15 contests, the Blue Jackets have dropped 10 games by a one-goal margin this year, plus Sunday’s game that was within one until the Caps’ empty-net tally.

Sunday was also the first time the Blue Jackets were shut out this season, though head coach Dean Evason could find little to quibble about when it comes to his team’s effort.

“They know how hard they’re working,” Evason said of his team. “They know how well we’re playing. Some nights it goes in the net, some nights it doesn’t. Some nights we get the two points, obviously, and then some nights we don’t. Some nights we get one. But yeah, we did a lot of really good things here tonight and just couldn’t find one.”

It wasn’t for a lack of trying, as the Blue Jackets put 39 shots on Thompson, one of the leading Vezina Trophy candidates in the NHL in the early going. But after scoring a combined 16 goals in the previous three games, the Blue Jackets came up empty.

“It’s a little unlucky,” said Kirill Marchenko, who led the way with six shots on goal. “We look at the future, work on our shots a little bit and be ready for the next game. It's a good game today. They score one, we score zero. It’s kind of a playoff game, but (it's) fine.”

On the other hand, the Blue Jackets did a solid job of limiting the attack of a Washington team that ended up winning its 10th game in 12 tries. Columbus’ defensive structure was much closer to where they’d like it after giving up 14 goals in the previous three games, and Greaves made 36 saves of his own in a standout performance.

That will be a key again tonight against a Carolina team that can pressure its way into goals, especially on home ice.

“I think so overall,” Damon Severson said when asked about if the Blue Jackets limited Washington’s chances. “Overall, Jet made some big saves when we needed him to as well. There's obviously going to be breakdowns in games. There’s going to be mistakes that happen, but for the most part I think our game was pretty solid overall to limit a good team like that to one (goal).”

It's also a key Metropolitan Division game, as just four points separate the second-place Hurricanes and last-place Jackets.