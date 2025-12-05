Fantilli scores twice, Blue Jackets rally for shootout win

Marchenko and Johnson each had a goal, and Zach Werenski and Sean Monahan each had three assists for the Blue Jackets (13-9-5), who won their second straight after losing four in a row. Merzlikins made 28 saves.

Patrick Kane and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and Andrew Copp each had two assists for the Red Wings (14-11-3), who have lost five of six (1-3-2). Cam Talbot made 26 saves.

“I think after the second (trailing 4-3) if you told us we would have got a point and taken it to overtime, obviously we always want two points, but that would have been good for us,” Kane said. “But to get that one-goal lead and in the third it would have been nice to finish it off and get the two points.”

Ivan Provorov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 17:55 of the first period before Dylan Larkin tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 1:09 of the second period. He redirected a Seider shot from between the circles.

Marchenko scored 12 seconds into a power play to put the Blue Jackets back ahead 2-1 at 5:18 on a shot from the left dot. It was his first game after missing the past four with a lower-body injury.

“I feel fresh,” Marchenko said. “I was injured. I have energy, have power.”

Johnson extended it to 3-1 at 7:11 on a rebound of a Cole Sillinger shot for his first goal in 20 games, and third of the season. He had had a career-high 24 goals last season.

“We lose games and I'm not producing. It's frustrating, obviously,” Johnson said. “We're in the NHL, we play so many games, so try to just move past it and keep working and stay positive and stay hungry.”