Bussi wins 7th straight, Hurricanes pull away from Blue Jackets

Dmitri Voronkov scored for the Blue Jackets (13-11-6), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1). Jet Greaves made 27 saves.

“For two periods, we were pretty good. We were doing all the right things,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “Then we make an error and it ends up in our net. It’s frustrating, for sure.”

Voronkov scored on the power play to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 12:39 of the first period when Sean Monahan fed him from the right circle for a tap-in at the left post.

“I thought we had some looks, but ultimately we fell short,” Monahan said. “This league is about production and winning, so we have to find ways to win here.”

Bussi came up with a key stop with 1:40 remaining in the period with a blocker save on Yegor Chinakhov at the right post.

“That’s what goaltending is all about. There’s always a couple (key saves),” Brind’Amour said. “If it’s a 1-0 game, now it’s a different game.

“He’s had a good start to it. That’s good, but that’s a small sample size. What we all like about him is he is very calm, and he puts the work in and nothing seems to faze him.”

Jarvis tied it 1-1 at 9:42 of the second period, scoring on a low snap shot from above the hash marks off a pass from Svechnikov after he circled the net. The play started when Hurricanes defenseman Joel Nystrom chipped the puck ahead to Taylor Hall after Dante Fabbro turned the puck over in the neutral zone.

“Seeing him rumble around, I’m just trying to get lost, get high in the zone, just creep into a spot,” Jarvis said. “We’ve practiced that a ton, and I think me and him have really good chemistry when it comes to plays like that.”