Blue Jackets activate captain Boone Jenner off injured reserve

Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz has been assigned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Boone Jenner off Injured Reserve and assigned forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Jenner, 32, has missed the past 14 games with an upper body injury suffered at Seattle on November 11. The club’s captain and franchise leader in games played, he has registered 202 goals and 191 assists for 393 points with 427 penalty minutes in 757 career NHL games since being selected by Columbus in the second-round, 37th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft. The 6-2, 204-pound native of Dorchester, Ontario has posted 3-7-10 and 13 PIM in 16 contests in 2025-26.

Del Bel Belluz, 22, has tallied 3-7-10 with four penalty minutes, 30 shots on goal and a cumulative +3 plus/minus rating in 27 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2023-24 season. The center has collected 0-1-1, four penalty minutes and 10 shots in 11 games this season. Selected by Columbus in the second-round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft, he has tallied 41-54-95, 24 PIM and is +2 in 130 career AHL games with Cleveland, including 5-6-11 in 11 outings in 2025-26.

Columbus returns to action tonight when it hosts the Ottawa Senators. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET with live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network beginning with Blue Jackets Live at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

