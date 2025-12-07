PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get right back at it in Washington

Saturday in Florida, the Blue Jackets got drawn into the kind of game they likely didn’t want to play.

On the road against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, the last thing the Blue Jackets were looking for was a run-and-gun affair, but that’s what the game turned into. There were penalties galore, momentum swings and lots of goals, and the end result was a 7-6 loss in overtime when Sam Bennett scored with 3.2 seconds left on the clock.

It was another missed opportunity to put a win in the bank, though the Blue Jackets did get points for the 12th time in the last 14 games and remain just five points out of first in the Metropolitan Division. And circumstances were not exactly ideal, as the Blue Jackets had a goal overturned by review, lost a challenge on a Panthers tally that led to a Florida power-play goal, and generally felt hard done by the result.

But there were also enough lapses in key moments that another third-period lead went by the wayside in what was one of the wilder games of the season.

“It’s kind of a track meet out there,” forward Cole Sillinger said. “We had a lead, they tied it, had another lead, they tied it. It kind of felt like it was anyone’s game, but I felt like we were in the driver’s seat. It was our game to kind of lose, if that makes sense, and unfortunately they got two points and we got one.”

The good news is the Blue Jackets keep racking up points and have an opportunity to get more against a division opponent tonight in Washington. There’s no time to stew over what happened in Florida as the schedule demands an immediate response against the first-place Caps tonight.

“That’s the beauty of the NHL,” Sillinger said. “There’s not much time to dwell on the past or to think about yesterday or anything like that. Once we get on the bus and get on the plane, our focus is going to be Washington. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure we give ourselves the best chance to get two points there.”

Head coach Dean Evason has praised his team throughout the season for the fact it shows up each night and works hard, and Saturday was no different. As a result, he expects the same tonight, even if the team is frustrated with the way things unfolded in South Florida.

“Our guys are great,” Evason said. “They’ll be good tomorrow night. We’ll play hard. We played hard all night (against Florida). We played great.”