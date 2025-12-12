Stutzle scores 2 goals, Senators hold off Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist in his return after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury, and Zach Werenski had two assists for the Blue Jackets (13-12-6), who have lost four straight (0-3-1). Elvis Merzlikins allowed three goals on five shots in the first 14:55 before being replaced by Jet Greaves (21 saves).

“I thought when Jet came in, he played really well,” Columbus defenseman Dante Fabbro said. “Circumstances happen and mistakes happen. So, it's on all of us. We're a team in here and we’ve got to be better in front of our goalies.”

Perron made it 1-0 at 6:58 of the first. Cozens’ shot was stopped by Merzlikins, but the rebound fluttered to the stick of Perron, who swatted the puck between the goalie’s pads with one hand from the left side.

Batherson increased the lead to 2-0 at 8:11. He scored with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right face-off circle off a pass from Perron for his fifth goal in five games.

Stutzle scored on the power play at 14:55 to make it 3-0, going glove side from the left circle and chasing Merzlikins.

“You think maybe there's [a] momentum shift that you can [bring about] for the guys,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evanson said in explaining the goalie change. “And then maybe there's some that you don't think should go in the net, but I think it was a little bit of both here tonight.”

Jenner cut it to 3-1 at 18:04 when Adam Fantilli’s shot deflected off him in the crease.

Amadio extended the lead to 4-1 at 19:26, taking a pass from Giroux and going forehand to backhand before scoring inside the left post.

“We're creating chances,” Stutzle said. “We didn't really score a lot of 5 -on-5 before that, but I think tonight everybody was going hard to the net.”

Fabbro cut it to 4-2 at 3:02 of the second period, scoring with a slap shot from the point with Kent Johnson screening Ullmark, and Dmitri Voronkov made it 4-3 on the power play at 8:10 by tipping in a pass to the crease by Kirill Marchenko.

Stutzle then made it 5-3 at 17:59 when he poked in his own rebound behind Greaves.

“I thought the second period we were climbing back,” said Jenner, the Blue Jackets captain. “We had some momentum going, a couple quick goals. So, it's just that late goal. I mean, late goal in the first period and a late goal in the second. That hurts us. We weren't able to come back after that.”