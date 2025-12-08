Thompson makes 39 saves for 100th NHL win, Capitals shut out Blue Jackets

It was Thompson’s first shutout of the season and seventh in the NHL. He is 5-0-1 over his past six starts.

“Credit to the guys in front of me tonight,” Thompson said. “They were really laying it on the line, and we really wanted these two points and just happy to get it done.”

Jakob Chychrun and Aliaksei Protas scored for the Capitals (18-9-3), who are on a season-long eight-game point streak (7-0-1) and are 10-1-1 in their past 12 games.

“Logan Thompson, that’s been for sure the biggest part of today,” Protas said. “I think we gave up more chances than we wanted to, but overall, I think we did a great job finding a way. Sometimes it’s not pretty but we found it and like I said, ‘LT’.”