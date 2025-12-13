PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Golden Knights for 25th Anniversary Game

The 2025-26 season for the Blue Jackets has hit its first major inflection point.

A four-game losing streak, including three straight setbacks in regulation, has left Columbus in last place in the Metropolitan Division. While the Blue Jackets remain just three points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, they run the risk of falling behind the pack if they can’t start putting points in the bank quickly.

Thursday night’s 6-3 loss to Ottawa was particularly dispiriting, as the Blue Jackets fell into a 3-0 lead early, fought back to get within one at 4-3, then gave up a goal late in the second period and couldn’t muster much in the way of a response in the third.

The Blue Jackets got back together Friday morning for a video session focused on what went wrong against the Senators – in particular, a lack of commitment to defending, in the eyes of head coach Dean Evason – and a heart-to-heart chat before practice. When the pucks started flying, much of the intense session was focused on battle drills, and Evason was pleased with both how earnest the group was in its discussion as well as how hard the team skated.

“I think what gives you optimism is when you have meetings and you allow the team to speak, and they talk about the right things to do and how we need to play and all those types of things,” Evason said. “That gives us great optimism that we’re committed, that it’s a one-off, and/or situations where maybe we weren’t committed enough like last night. But to hear the guys talk today, about where we are at and how we want to play, that gives us optimism.

“Do you know if that’s going to continue and what’s ahead? No. But you have the belief because of the way we conducted ourselves in the meetings and the way that we practiced. Now we need to translate it on the ice tomorrow night.”

This season hasn't unfolded exactly as the Blue Jackets had hoped, but the good news is that despite all the adversity to this point, they remain in a spot where they can still make plenty of noise in the postseason discussion. Take it from someone like Charlie Coyle, the CBJ veteran who has played playoff hockey in all 13 of his NHL seasons coming into the season.

“We all know how to play hockey,” Coyle said. “I've been in the playoffs every year, and I’ve played on some pretty good teams. I don’t think I've ever played a year where we haven’t gone through something like this. Every team does it. But it’s the good teams that correct it and figure it out quicker than others.”

So while things haven't gone as the Blue Jackets have hoped, Saturday is another chance to put important points in the bank, and the Blue Jackets are approaching it as a game they can win if they play up to the best of their abilities.

“There’s still a lot of hockey to be played this season,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “At the end of the day, you still have to be positive and forget about things and move on and get ready for the next game, but we have to win hockey games. It’s as simple as that. We’re letting it slip, we’re falling behind, and it’s on us as players in this room to correct it.”

